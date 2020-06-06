Madinah cracks down on virus safety breaches

Saudi Arabia inches toward 100k coronavirus cases

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 3,121 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily count of confirmed cases in the Kingdom. It brings the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 98,869 in just over 3 months since the first case was announced in the country in early March.

There are currently 26,402 active cases, 1,484 of them critical.

The Ministry of Health announced 1,175 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 71,791, while 34 deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 676.

Of the new cases 46 percent were Saudis, of which 31 percent were female. Children made up 11 percent of the new cases, while 84 percent were adults up to the age of 65 and 5 percent were over 65.

Riyadh recorded the highest count at 900 cases, followed by Jeddah at 572, Makkah at 279, Madinah at 170 and Dammam at 149 cases.

In Jeddah, movement restrictions have been reinstated; residents are once again required to stay indoors from 3 p.m. until 6 a.m. and mosques have been closed, following an evaluation of the health situation in the city by the authorities.

Those who are exempt from the curfew order may continue to deliver their services to residents in their homes, whether to provide medical or food supplies, and to facilitate their transportation in a flexible manner. They must at all times adhere to the instructions issued by the authorities, including maintaining cleanliness, sanitization and disinfection, and wearing gloves and masks that are in full compliance with all regulations.

The ministry reiterates the importance of staying at home and adhering to the COVID-19 preventive measures.