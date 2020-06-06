You are here

Madinah cracks down on virus safety breaches

The municipality has stressed the importance of cooperating with safety measures. (SPA)
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA

  • Violations can be reported on the toll-free number 940
MADINAH: A total of 525 warnings have been issued and 123 facilities shut down in Madinah for breaching COVID-19 health measures.
More than 2,360 inspections have been carried out as part of efforts by city authorities to monitor safety and health requirements aimed at countering the pandemic.
Field teams also carried out 426 cleaning tours, using 368 machines, and removing 10,336 tons of household waste and 9,079 cubic meters of debris.
Meanwhile, 43 tours were carried out to disinfect and clean 108 sites and 8,425 machines and tools, using 18,370 liters of disinfectant.
The municipality has stressed the importance of cooperating with safety measures. Violations can be reported on the toll-free number 940 or through the municipality’s website https://www.amana-md.gov.sa/.
Meanwhile, The Ministry of Health called upon people to continue washing their hands using soap and water, the basic preventive measure against the virus, as well as covering the nose and mouth with a face mask, medical or fabric, except for those in an enclosed space.

 

Saudi Arabia inches toward 100k coronavirus cases

Jeddah residents are required to stay indoors from 3 p.m. until 6 a.m. as movement restrictions have been reinstated. (SPA)
Updated 19 min 57 sec ago
Deema Al Khudair

  • Ministry reports its highest daily toll with 3,121 new cases
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 3,121 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily count of confirmed cases in the Kingdom. It brings the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 98,869 in just over 3 months since the first case was announced in the country in early March.
There are currently 26,402 active cases, 1,484 of them critical.
The Ministry of Health announced 1,175 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 71,791, while 34 deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 676.
Of the new cases 46 percent were Saudis, of which 31 percent were female. Children made up 11 percent of the new cases, while 84 percent were adults up to the age of 65 and 5 percent were over 65.
Riyadh recorded the highest count at 900 cases, followed by Jeddah at 572, Makkah at 279, Madinah at 170 and Dammam at 149 cases.
In Jeddah, movement restrictions have been reinstated; residents are once again required to stay indoors from 3 p.m. until 6 a.m. and mosques have been closed, following an evaluation of the health situation in the city by the authorities.
Those who are exempt from the curfew order may continue to deliver their services to residents in their homes, whether to provide medical or food supplies, and to facilitate their transportation in a flexible manner. They must at all times adhere to the instructions issued by the authorities, including maintaining cleanliness, sanitization and disinfection, and wearing gloves and masks that are in full compliance with all regulations.
The ministry reiterates the importance of staying at home and adhering to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

