Madinah cracks down on virus safety breaches

MADINAH: A total of 525 warnings have been issued and 123 facilities shut down in Madinah for breaching COVID-19 health measures.
More than 2,360 inspections have been carried out as part of efforts by city authorities to monitor safety and health requirements aimed at countering the pandemic.
Field teams also carried out 426 cleaning tours, using 368 machines, and removing 10,336 tons of household waste and 9,079 cubic meters of debris.
Meanwhile, 43 tours were carried out to disinfect and clean 108 sites and 8,425 machines and tools, using 18,370 liters of disinfectant.
The municipality has stressed the importance of cooperating with safety measures. Violations can be reported on the toll-free number 940 or through the municipality’s website https://www.amana-md.gov.sa/.
Meanwhile, The Ministry of Health called upon people to continue washing their hands using soap and water, the basic preventive measure against the virus, as well as covering the nose and mouth with a face mask, medical or fabric, except for those in an enclosed space.