  Russia reports 8,984 new coronavirus cases, 134 deaths

Russia reports 8,984 new coronavirus cases, 134 deaths

Participants wearing protective face masks amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) attend the annual Red Square Book Fair in central Moscow, Russia June 6, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 07 June 2020
Reuters

Russia reports 8,984 new coronavirus cases, 134 deaths

  • The total death toll in the country has reached 5,859
Updated 07 June 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,984 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, pushing the total number of infections to 467,673.
Officials said 134 people had died during the same period, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,859.

Topics: Coronavirus

English mosques to partially reopen from June 15

Updated 29 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

English mosques to partially reopen from June 15

  • Mosques, churches and synagogues are expected to put additional social distancing measures in place
  • The MCB welcomed the reopening of mosques, but urged clarity on the guidelines in place for congregations
Updated 29 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Mosques and other places of worship in England will reopen for private prayer from June 15.

Under the plans, expected to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, weddings and other group activities will still be restricted until at least July 4.

Mosques, churches and synagogues are expected to put additional social distancing measures in place, including limiting the number of worshippers attending.

“Ensuring places of worship can open again, beginning with private prayer by individuals, has been my priority,” said Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick.

“Their contribution to the common good of our country is clear, as places of solace, comfort, stability and dignity. And the need for them is all the greater as we weather the uncertainties of the pandemic.”

Northern Ireland has already allowed private worship, but Scotland and Wales have not yet done so. The Scottish government is expected to announce plans for reopening on June 18.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) welcomed the reopening of mosques, but urged clarity on the guidelines in place for congregations.

“Mosques are provisioned primarily for congregational worship, so there is currently significant uncertainty and concern from mosque leaders on how the new regulations can actually be implemented,” the MCB said.

“We urge the government to give clear and unambiguous guidance to plan effectively to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone.”

Mosques and other places of worship across the UK closed in March as coronavirus infections and fatalities in the country surged.

People of all faiths were forced to drastically change the way they celebrated religious holidays, with British Muslims embracing technology and coming up with creative ways to capture the spirit of Ramadan while under a strict lockdown.

Topics: Coronavirus Britain

English mosques to partially reopen from June 15

