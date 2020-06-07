Jordan begins return to normal life with reduced COVID measures as stranded nationals repatriated

DUBAI: Jordan began its return to normal life with reduced coronavirus measures as Amman prepared for the return of 350 stranded citizens on Sunday.

Jordanians who were stranded in Egypt due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are scheduled to arrive at the coastal city of Aqaba by boat.

Security and medical staff will receive the citizens before they are transported to the Dead Sea quarantine location, Aqaba Governor Ghassan Kayed told the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The nationals’ arrival came as Jordan extended business hours and reduce curfew hours on Saturday following two-and-a-half months of lockdown.

The government’s decision, announced on Thursday, included the resumption of movement between provinces and removing the odd and even licence-plate vehicle system.