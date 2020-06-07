You are here

  • Home
  • European scientists close to coronavirus antibody breakthrough

European scientists close to coronavirus antibody breakthrough

Scientists from the UK and Sweden are reportedly close to a breakthrough on an antibody treatment for COVID-19 that could be lifesaving for those who become infected by the virus. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w63xz

Updated 07 June 2020
Arab News

European scientists close to coronavirus antibody breakthrough

  • British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is developing the treatment
  • Antibody injections instantly arm the body with the ability to neutralize the virus
Updated 07 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Scientists from the UK and Sweden are reportedly close to a breakthrough on an antibody treatment for COVID-19 that could be lifesaving for those who become infected by the virus.
British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is developing the treatment, which may initially be prioritized for elderly and vulnerable patients due to cost.
Antibody injections instantly arm the body with the ability to neutralize the virus, and the treatment could be a game-changer for those in the early stages of infection.
Pascal Soriot, AstraZaneca’s chief executive, said the treatment being developed is a “combination of two antibodies, because by having both you reduce the chance of resistance developing to one antibody.”
Antibody therapy is more expensive than vaccine production, however, with Soriot saying the former would be prioritized for the elderly and vulnerable, “who may not be able to develop a good response to a vaccine.”
The treatment is now being tested at “full speed,” and executives are hopeful that it will go into full production next year.
Antibody treatment can be used for similar purposes as a vaccine, which normally sparks a bodily reaction to create its own antibodies.
Over 200 teams worldwide are racing to be the first to develop a vaccine, with scientists from Oxford University in the UK among the frontrunners.
The Oxford University team is working in partnership with AstraZeneca and conducting human trials in Brazil, the current epicenter of the pandemic. They expect to know by August if the vaccine works.
They have already begun manufacturing the vaccine to ensure rapid rollout should it be effective, and have agreed to supply 2 billion doses worldwide by the end of the year.
On Thursday, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates struck a deal with the Oxford-AstraZeneca team to supply half the planned doses to low- and middle-income countries.

Topics: Coronavirus antibodies

Related

Lifestyle
The psychological impact of the coronavirus confinement in Spain
Middle-East
Kuwait to receive Japanese COVID-19 drug next week

Former top Republican General Powell endorses Democrat Biden for president

In this file photo former US Secretary of State Colin Powell listens during a ceremony to break ground on the US Diplomacy Center at the US State Department in Washington, DC, September 3, 2014. (AFP)
Updated 37 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Former top Republican General Powell endorses Democrat Biden for president

  • Trump’s former defense secretary, retired General Jim Mattis, last week denounced what he called Trump’s “deliberate” efforts to divide the country
Updated 37 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, joining a growing chorus of Republicans and military leaders criticizing Republican President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests.
Powell, a Republican who led the US military during the 1991 Gulf War in Iraq under President George H.W. Bush and later headed the State Department under President George W. Bush, said Trump “lies all the time,” has “drifted away” from the US Constitution and poses a danger to American democracy.
“I cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell, who did not vote for the Republican president in 2016, told CNN. Trump responded by calling Powell a “real stiff” on Twitter.
The criticism comes as the nation faces a trio of crises: widespread protests over police violence against black men and women, the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp economic downturn. It is rare for Republicans to criticize Trump directly, and more so for members of the military establishment, who typically stay out of politics.
Trump’s former defense secretary, retired General Jim Mattis, last week denounced what he called Trump’s “deliberate” efforts to divide the country. Former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairmen Michael Mullen and Martin Dempsey have also criticized Trump’s handling of the unrest.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said last week that she was “struggling” with whether to support Trump’s reelection, while Republican Senator Mitt Romney praised Mattis’ words.
The New York Times reported on Saturday that George W. Bush would not vote for Trump, citing sources close to the only living Republican former president.
Many of the Republicans now criticizing Trump also did not vote for him in 2016.
Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, said in a statement, “President Trump has record support within the Republican Party, however the adoration of the liberal Beltway media is alluring and powerfully attractive to some DC insiders.”
Since winning the White House, Trump has secured an iron grip on Republican loyalty. Many former critics, such as Senator Lindsay Graham, have become ardent backers.

CONCERNED REPUBLICANS
Several Republican groups have formed to oppose Trump’s reelection, including a super PAC, the Lincoln Project, and a new initiative called Republican Voters Against Trump, which last week kicked off a $10 million digital ad campaign.
“There are legions of privately concerned Republicans in Washington,” said Tim Miller, who advised Republican Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign and helped launch Republicans Voting Against Trump.
“That doesn’t do a whole lot for me. If you’re not willing to say it, you may as well put on the red hat,” he added, referring to Trump’s signature campaign baseball cap.
Powell said he would vote for Biden, going a step further than some other Republicans who have said they do not support Trump but have not backed his Democratic rival.
“I haven’t voted for him, so I’m not going to start now, but that’s a different question from actively supporting Biden,” said Mark Sanford, the former Republican South Carolina governor who mounted a brief primary challenge to Trump last year.
The public denunciations from figures including Powell and Murkowski could sway more Republicans, Sanford said.
“When these dominoes start to fall, they can fall a lot faster than people think,” he said.

Topics: Colin Powell

Related

World
Joe Biden’s Democratic nomination sets up challenge to Trump presidency
World
Chinese and Iranian hackers targeted Biden and Trump campaigns, Google says

Latest updates

Saudi minister, US envoy discuss efforts to fight COVID-19
Former top Republican General Powell endorses Democrat Biden for president
Argentina ex-president Macri accused of spying on 400 journalists
World reaches 400,000 virus deaths even after Brazil stops publishing updates
What We Are Reading Today: The New Ecology by Oswald J. Schmitz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.