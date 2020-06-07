RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) reported that it had deposited more than SR379 million ($100 million) in people’s bank accounts for May.
The beneficiaries, numbering more than 253,000, are registered with the Hafiz unemployment and difficulty finding employment schemes.
Hadaf said that the number of people registered with the Hafiz unemployment program had reached 139,980, while the figure for the difficulty finding employment scheme stood at 113,821.
The Kingdom wants to reduce national unemployment figures and find suitable and productive jobs for Saudis.
Saudi job fund deposits SR379 million in bank accounts
