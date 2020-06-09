Palestinians fear expulsion for Jerusalem high-tech hub

You are here

A Palestinian man works at a shop in Wadi El-Joz, in occupied East Jerusalem. (AFP)
AFP

  • The $600 million project has allocated 250,000 square meters (2.7 billion square feet) of land for the technology park
JERUSALEM: Palestinian business owners in occupied East Jerusalem are worried they will be forced to shut up shop by Israeli authorities over plans to build a vast high-tech hub in their neighborhood.
The main thoroughfare through the Wadi El-Joz area, close to Jerusalem’s Old City, is lined by mechanic workshops and usually hums with the sound of car horns.
But business owners are facing an uncertain future, with fears that more than 200 premises could be forced to close including garages and popular restaurants.
Fathi Al-Kurd, whose workshop opened in 1966, is worried that he and his two sons will not be offered another location.
“My son has four children, if he doesn’t work for a week his children will starve,” the 77-year-old said.
“We can’t confront this government, but we ask that they at least provide us with an alternative,” he added.
His son Muhannad Al-Kurd, a car electrician, said a municipal official visited them last summer and warned “eviction is coming.”
East Jerusalem was occupied by Israel in 1967 and later annexed in a move never recognized by the international community.
The Jerusalem municipality aims to create a “new high-tech center” that would “reduce social gaps and economic inequality in East Jerusalem,” according to city hall.
The $600 million project has allocated 250,000 square meters (2.7 billion square feet) of land for the technology park. A further 50,000 square meters has been earmarked for other businesses, and the same amount for hotels.
Several Palestinian families own land in the industrial zone of East Jerusalem, including Naif Al-Kiswani who says they will inevitably be drawn into the Israeli project.
“I want to be compensated financially and given licenses to build shops, businesses and flats,” he said, sitting inside his hardware store.
Al-Kiswani confirmed that talks about the redevelopment were underway with Israeli officials, with a meeting planned soon between Palestinian landowners and Jerusalem’s deputy mayor.
“The project exists and our refusal won’t change anything, but we must not lose everything,” he said.
Concerns over the redevelopment come as businesses are gradually reopening, after measures to tackle the novel coronavirus brought the city to a standstill.
Muhannad Al-Kurd said his income fell by 70 percent in recent months and the new project could bring further financial losses.
“This eviction will make us start from scratch,” he said.
Wearing a face mask at the garage where he works, Khalil Al-Hawash said the project aims to “empty the city of Palestinians.”
Standing in front of a sign for the garage in both Arabic and Hebrew, he wanted to know whether there would be compensation or help to relocate elsewhere.
Economist Mohammed Qirsh says if the business owners are expelled without financial redress the impact would be “devastating.”
Some of those affected by the redevelopment plans aim to form a committee to challenge the decision.
The president of the Palestinian Chamber of Commerce in Jerusalem, Kamal Obidat, described it as a plan to “liquidate” parts of the city and “Judaize” them.

UAE supports Egypt’s Libya initiative

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on June 6, 2020 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (2nd-L), Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar (3rd-L) and the Libyan Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh (L) taking part in a joint press conference in the capital Cairo. (AFP)
Updated 45 min 27 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

UAE supports Egypt’s Libya initiative

  • Cease-fire proposal backed by various countries, including KSA, but rejected by Tripoli
Updated 45 min 27 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: Voicing support for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s Libya initiative, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Monday called it a step toward a political solution.
“With the support of the United States National Security Council for the Egyptian initiative, Arab and international momentum for an immediate cease-fire, a withdrawal of foreign forces and a return to the political track is strengthened,” Gargash tweeted.
Libya has had no stable central authority since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown by NATO-backed rebels in 2011. The country has been split since 2014 between rival administrations in its east and west.
The Egyptian initiative calls for negotiations in Geneva and the exit of all “foreign mercenaries” from Libya. The plan has garnered support from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Russia, Jordan and Bahrain.
Gargash said the international community cannot accept that fighting continues, and a comprehensive political solution is needed for all Libyan parties to the conflict.
The United States National Security Council on Sunday tweeted that it was encouraged by Egypt’s plan.
But the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has rejected the initiative. In a series of rapid victories, the GNA has, with Turkish support, brought most of northwest Libya back under its control.
Despite the proposal by Egypt, which backs rival Libyan forces commanded by Khalifa Haftar, GNA forces on Monday pressed their advance.
El-Sisi on Monday discussed the latest developments in Libya with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone. They expressed their resolve to ensure the launch of peace talks at the earliest.
A statement issued by the Kremlin said the Russian side praised Egypt’s diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the Libyan crisis.
Egypt’s proposal envisaged a cease-fire starting June 8. Haftar accepted it, as did Aguila Saleh, speaker of the country’s east-based Parliament.
But the militias fighting to defend Tripoli rejected the proposal, and are pushing eastward toward the coastal city of Sirte, a former stronghold of Daesh that Haftar’s forces captured in January.
Tripoli-based Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said the GNA side would engage in political talks only after taking Sirte and the inland Jufra air base to the south.
Taking Sirte would open the gate for the Tripoli-allied militias to press even farther eastward, to potentially seize vital oil installations, terminals and oilfields that tribes allied with Haftar shut down earlier this year, cutting off Libya’s major source of income.

 

