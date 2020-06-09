LIVE: Nigeria, Brazil reeling from COVID-19 deaths as global toll soars past 400,000

LONDON: More than 600 deaths in Kano, northern Nigeria, mostly within one week in April, were caused by an undetected outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Nigeria’s health minister revealed on Tuesday.

Critics are accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of manipulating the figures showing the spiralling coronavirus death toll in Brazil, after his government first stopped reporting the total number of fatalities and infections, and then released conflicting data.

And as large parts of Europe and the United States reopen, the World Health Organization reported a record number of new coronavirus cases globally.

Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that 136,000 cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours, "the most in a single day so far," with the majority of them in the Americas and South Asia.\

16:24 - Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 79 against 65 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases was broadly stable at 283 against 280 on Monday.

The total death toll now stands at 34,043 and the total number of confirmed cases now amounts to 235,561.

15:40 - The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 286 to 40,883 as of 1600 GMT on June 8, according to government data.

15:05 - Austrian officials said on Tuesday that the country's borders will open to Italy and more than 20 other European countries from June 16.

14:45 - Studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious when they first show symptoms, Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and the World Health Organization's technical lead on the pandemic, said in a briefing on Tuesday.

She said a sub-set of people do not develop symptoms, but can still infect others, and as many as 40% of transmissions may be by asymptomatic cases.

14:30 - Tanzania's president is again claiming the country is free of the coronavirus because of the power of prayer — six weeks after his government stopped publicly updating virus data.

"Corona in our country has been removed by the powers of God," President John Magufuli declared at a church service on Sunday.

14:00 - Wearing masks in public will remain mandatory in Spain after the country's state of emergency ends on June 21 until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus is found, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

Spaniards must continue to wear masks indoors and outdoors if they cannot guarantee a 1.5 metre distance from other people as part of a decree to govern conditions after the lockdown is lifted, Illa told a news conference.

13:25 - Saudi Arabia announced citizen repatriation requests has reached more than 85,000 - with measures being taken to facilitate return of a further 19,000 in June.

47,500 citizens from 51 countries have been repatriated to the Kingdom so far through 250 flights, the foreign ministry said.

13:10 - Nearly one in five Iranians may have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the country’s outbreak started in February, a health official said Tuesday. READ FULL STORY.

12:50 - Mexico has not yet reached its peak number of daily new cases of coronavirus infection, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

"We still haven't reached maximum point," Lopez-Gatell said at a regular news conference. "For several more weeks, we will keep announcing there are more cases today than yesterday."

12:00 - New Delhi authorities have warned there could 500,000 cases of coronavirus in India's capital, adding they expect transmission to increase almost 20-fold in the coming weeks.

11:30 - Slovakia will reopen its borders to 16 more European countries from June 10 and is no longer requiring people to wear face masks outside, PM Igor Matovic said on Tuesday.

10:45 - Germany announced on Tuesday that its April exports and imports slumped to their biggest declines since 1990 due to the coronavirus crisis slashing demand in a gloomy report for Europe’s biggest economy.

10:00 - Indonesia reported the country's biggest rise in COVID-19 infections, with 1,043 new cases announced since Monday, which brings the total to 33,076. There were also 40 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,923.

09:15 - Philippines has announced that children will not be allowed back into schools until a vaccine to protect against COVID-19 is found, officials said on Tuesday. Fears are now growing that millions of school-aged children could be left behind in their education.

08:30 - New Zealanders are enjoying the first day of the country's lowest tier of COVID-19 restrictions. All coronavirus measures have been lifted, except at New Zealand's international borders.

08:00 - Russia has lifted a range of lockdown measures on Tuesday, including the lockdown of its capital Moscow. Muscovites are now allowed to travel freely for the first time since March 30. Some measures have gradually eased, with some shops opening.

07:00 - Global infections rise to more than 7.1 million with deaths at 409,000. The US still has the most infections at 1,961,185 and deaths 111,007, followed by Brazil and Russia.