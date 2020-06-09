You are here

  • Home
  • LIVE: Nigeria, Brazil reeling from COVID-19 deaths as global toll soars past 400,000

LIVE: Nigeria, Brazil reeling from COVID-19 deaths as global toll soars past 400,000

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his mask as he arrives to a national flag hoisting ceremony in front the Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil June 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/94z36

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Nigeria, Brazil reeling from COVID-19 deaths as global toll soars past 400,000

  • As large parts of Europe and the United States reopen, the World Health Organization reported a record number of new coronavirus cases globally
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: More than 600 deaths in Kano, northern Nigeria, mostly within one week in April, were caused by an undetected outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Nigeria’s health minister revealed on Tuesday.

Critics are accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of manipulating the figures showing the spiralling coronavirus death toll in Brazil, after his government first stopped reporting the total number of fatalities and infections, and then released conflicting data.

And as large parts of Europe and the United States reopen, the World Health Organization reported a record number of new coronavirus cases globally.

Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that 136,000 cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours, "the most in a single day so far," with the majority of them in the Americas and South Asia.\

Follow live updates below.

(All times GMT)

16:24 - Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 79 against 65 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases was broadly stable at 283 against 280 on Monday.
The total death toll now stands at 34,043 and the total number of confirmed cases now amounts to 235,561.

15:40 - The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 286 to 40,883 as of 1600 GMT on June 8, according to government data.

15:05 - Austrian officials said on Tuesday that the country's borders will open to Italy and more than 20 other European countries from June 16.

14:45 - Studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious when they first show symptoms, Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and the World Health Organization's technical lead on the pandemic, said in a briefing on Tuesday.

She said a sub-set of people do not develop symptoms, but can still infect others, and as many as 40% of transmissions may be by asymptomatic cases.

14:30 - Tanzania's president is again claiming the country is free of the coronavirus because of the power of prayer — six weeks after his government stopped publicly updating virus data.

"Corona in our country has been removed by the powers of God," President John Magufuli declared at a church service on Sunday.

14:00 - Wearing masks in public will remain mandatory in Spain after the country's state of emergency ends on June 21 until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus is found, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

Spaniards must continue to wear masks indoors and outdoors if they cannot guarantee a 1.5 metre distance from other people as part of a decree to govern conditions after the lockdown is lifted, Illa told a news conference.

13:25 - Saudi Arabia announced citizen repatriation requests has reached more than 85,000 - with measures being taken to facilitate return of a further 19,000 in June.

47,500 citizens from 51 countries have been repatriated to the Kingdom so far through 250 flights, the foreign ministry said. 

13:10 - Nearly one in five Iranians may have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the country’s outbreak started in February, a health official said Tuesday. READ FULL STORY.

12:50 - Mexico has not yet reached its peak number of daily new cases of coronavirus infection, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

"We still haven't reached maximum point," Lopez-Gatell said at a regular news conference. "For several more weeks, we will keep announcing there are more cases today than yesterday."

12:00 - New Delhi authorities have warned there could 500,000 cases of coronavirus in India's capital, adding they expect transmission to increase almost 20-fold in the coming weeks.

11:30 - Slovakia will reopen its borders to 16 more European countries from June 10 and is no longer requiring people to wear face masks outside, PM Igor Matovic said on Tuesday.

10:45 - Germany announced on Tuesday that its April exports and imports slumped to their biggest declines since 1990 due to the coronavirus crisis slashing demand in a gloomy report for Europe’s biggest economy.

10:00 - Indonesia reported the country's biggest rise in COVID-19 infections, with 1,043 new cases announced since Monday, which brings the total to 33,076. There were also 40 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,923.

09:15 - Philippines has announced that children will not be allowed back into schools until a vaccine to protect against COVID-19 is found, officials said on Tuesday. Fears are now growing that millions of school-aged children could be left behind in their education.

08:30 - New Zealanders are enjoying the first day of the country's lowest tier of COVID-19 restrictions. All coronavirus measures have been lifted, except at New Zealand's international borders.

08:00 - Russia has lifted a range of lockdown measures on Tuesday, including the lockdown of its capital Moscow. Muscovites are now allowed to travel freely for the first time since March 30. Some measures have gradually eased, with some shops opening.

07:00 - Global infections rise to more than 7.1 million with deaths at 409,000. The US still has the most infections at 1,961,185 and deaths 111,007, followed by Brazil and Russia.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
COVID-19 could infect hospital wards in 10 hours: Scientists
World
New Zealand clears its last COVID-19 case

In US Navy study, 60 percent of carrier volunteers have coronavirus antibodies

Updated 09 June 2020

In US Navy study, 60 percent of carrier volunteers have coronavirus antibodies

Updated 09 June 2020

WASHINGTON: A US Navy investigation into the spread of the coronavirus aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has found that about 60 percent of the roughly 400 sailors tested had antibodies for the virus, three US officials told Reuters on Monday.
All 4,800 sailors on the Roosevelt aircraft carrier were tested for the coronavirus previously, and about a quarter tested positive. But in April the Navy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started conducting a serology test to look for the presence of specific antibodies.
If sailors who did not test positive show antibodies, that could suggest a higher rate of infection than previously known. Similar tests in Italy and elsewhere have indicated the presence of antibodies in people who did not test positive previously, giving a more accurate sense of the spread of the virus.
However, the serology test could also show that people who tested positive for coronavirus do not carry antibodies later, potentially raising questions about their immunity to the virus.
The spread of the virus on the ship put into motion a series of events that led to the firing of the ship’s captain after the leak of a letter he wrote calling on the Navy to establish stronger measures to protect the crew.
One sailor from the ship died from the coronavirus and several others were hospitalized. But broadly, sailors, who are generally healthier and younger, fared better than the general population and most showed no symptoms whatsoever.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that only about 400 volunteers participated in the serology test, lower than the 1,000 volunteers that were sought.
They added a formal announcement was expected as early as Tuesday.
While the results could indicate a far higher presence of the coronavirus, one of the Navy officials said that may not be the case because of the way the study was carried out.
“The outbreak investigation did not encompass the entire crew, and the results of this study cannot be generalized to the entire crew,” the official said.
The serology test results follow data from the Roosevelt in early April, which showed that 60 percent of the sailors who were testing positive for the virus itself — not antibodies — were in fact symptom-free.
Medical groups, such as the American Medical Association, have warned that serology tests can lead to false positives.
In addition to the serology tests, volunteers were also swabbed again for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, as well as asked to answer a short survey.

Latest updates

Palestinian PM submits ‘counter-proposal’ to Trump plan
Sanctions on Iran have produced ‘excellent results’ says Brian Hook
Darfur war crimes fugitive Ali Kushayb in ICC custody: court
Airlines headed for $84bn net loss in 2020: IATA
COVID-19 cases, deaths to keep rising in Saudi Arabia if government measures ignored

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.