Yossi Mekelberg

The Palestinian leadership’s precarious balancing act

Palestinians make ‘counter-proposal’ to Trump peace plan

Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh greets a journalist with an elbow bump following a meeting with members of the Foreign Press Association in Ramallah, West Bank, June 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Daoud Kuttab

  • Palestinians escalate diplomatic efforts in battle to halt Israeli land grab
  • Proposal includes Palestinian pledge to 'accept demilitarized state with minor border adjustments'
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian officials have increased their diplomatic efforts in a last-ditch effort to stop the Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told reporters on Tuesday that a political counter-offer has been handed to the Quartet, the group established by the UN Security Council in 2002 and made up of the US, the EU, Russia and the UN.

The key substantive part of the letter is the willingness of Palestinians to “accept a demilitarized state with minor border adjustments.”

Ibrahim Milhem, the Palestinian government spokesman said that the offer was more than four pages long and was submitted to members of the Quartet in Jerusalem.

Majdi Khalidi, a senior advisor to president Abbas, told Arab News that the letter is similar to the Palestinian peace plan presented at the UN in New York in 2019.

“The Americans keep wanting us to comment on their plan but this counter-offer is a genuine peace initiative that is based on international law.”

Riyad Mansour, the head of the Palestine's mission at the UN, said that the Palestinian initiative was built on the concept of global consensus.

“Palestinians accept the basic international principles for peace, including the various references that the Americans have been part of with the administration of George H. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barak Obama.”

He said that the only president to deviate from those US positions had been the current US President Trump.

Mansour revealed that the Palestinians would seek to articulate their desire for peace to the world in various forums during the coming weeks.

“We are hoping to have a special session of the UN Security Council at a ministerial level and we expect that the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drain will head that session.” Mansour believed that this session, which will take place on June 24 or 26, would focus on the illegality of any annexation.

The Palestinian diplomatic effort, however, has not been convincing to many observers.

Hani Al-Masri, the head of the Masarat think tank in Ramallah, said that the Palestinian leadership was working in a haphazard way and without a clear strategy.

He said that President Abbas had taken the decision to break all relations with Israel, but this was not done as part of a comprehensive plan.

Al-Masri thought that the coronavirus would result in a major change in the Arab world and might contribute to triggering a new Palestinian uprising. “But in order for a new intifada to happen, we should make sure that the conditions for its success are met so that it is not just another page of glory in the Palestinian cause.”

Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Washington DC-based Middle East Institute, said that Abbas’s counterproposal underscored his leadership’s overall lack of strategy for confronting Israeli annexation or achieving Palestinian statehood.

“The ideas presented in it seem to be more or less the same as those presented to (Israeli Prime Minister Ehud) Olmert in 2008. It was also telling that Abbas delivered his proposal to the Quartet, an institution that is basically dormant and which has not played a meaningful role in the peace process for more than a decade.”

Diana Buttu, a former member of the Palestinian negotiating team, said that Palestinians need not keep thinking that they have to offer counter-proposals.

“Anyone following this rhetoric will get the feeling that Palestinians are occupying Israel and not that Israel is occupying Palestine. The only legitimate counter-proposal is to end this Israeli occupation.” Buttu says that the problem with counter-proposals is that it is self-destructive. It is like saying my counter-proposal is that I shall cut off my right arm or another part of my body.”

Buttu, however, encourages Palestinians to imagine rather than react. “Politically we need to imagine the implementation of interactional law including the removal of the settlements, and it can happen. We can’t fall into the trap of believing that it is up to us to accommodate our occupiers.”

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow of geo-economics and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former US Middle East negotiator, said that in the current environment the counter-proposal spoken about by Shtayyeh was about all Palestinians could do tactically but wouldn’t have any impact.

“The US and Israel are proposing 70 percent of West Bank for a state which the US Ambassador to Israel said would only happen if Palestinians become Canadians. Palestinians are looking for a real state with only minor modifications to June 1967 borders. This is a gap too wide to bridge.”

Airstrikes again hit Syria’s rebel area, displace thousands

AP

  • Military escalation displaced more than 5,800 civilians in the last 24 hours from areas in southern Idlib and western Hama countryside
  • On Monday, insurgents launched a limited offensive against government-held positions, briefly seizing a couple of villages
AP

BEIRUT: Suspected Russian airstrikes pounded villages on the edge of the last rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, sending thousands of civilians fleeing, activists reported Tuesday — scenes unseen in the area since a cease-fire three months ago.
The violence at the edge of Idlib province is the most serious breach of the cease-fire in place since early March, when an agreement between Turkey and Russia halted the Syrian government’s three-month air and ground campaign into rebel-held Idlib.
The Syria Response Coordination Group, a team of aid workers, said the military escalation displaced more than 5,800 civilians in the last 24 hours from areas in southern Idlib and western Hama countryside. Many of the displaced had only recently returned to their villages after the cease-fire, the group said.
On Monday, insurgents launched a limited offensive against government-held positions, briefly seizing a couple of villages. Government troops, backed by Russian air support, responded, repelling the insurgents but also widening their area of operations, targeting 10 villages, according to Mohamed Rasheed, a Syrian media activist documenting the offensive.
Rasheed reported airstrikes, believed to be carried out by Russia’s air force, on a number of villages in southern Idlib. He said he documented 45 airstrikes since Monday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights recorded 15 airstrikes on Tuesday, also saying they were believed to be Russian. The Observatory and other local networks said at least one civilian was killed in Kansafra village.
Meanwhile, Syrian state media said government forces repelled an offensive by the insurgents, and that a soldier was killed.
Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey backs opposition fighters trying to remove him from power. Russia and Turkey have become the main power brokers in the war-torn country.
Rasheed said the insurgent offensive was led by the Al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, now the dominant group in the rebel-held northwest.

