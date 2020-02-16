You are here

Palestinian PM: Trump's Mideast plan 'will be buried'

In this April 16, 2019 file photo, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gives an interview with The Associated Press, at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah. The Palestinian prime minister lashed out Sunday at US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the Mideast conflict, saying it would be “buried very soon.”(AP)
Updated 16 February 2020
AP

MUNICH: The Palestinian prime minister lashed out Sunday at US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the Mideast conflict, saying it would be “buried very soon.”
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mohammad Shtayyeh said the US plan was “no more than a memo of understanding between (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Trump.”
Shtayyeh criticized the fact that the proposal would leave a future Palestinian state fragmented and with “no sovereignty,” allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank. He urged other countries to reject the Trump proposal while maintaining that Palestinians “are open to serious negotiations.”
Shtayyeh suggested the Palestinians would seek to increase pressure on Israel through international organizations, citing the recent release by the UN human rights office of a list of more than 100 companies allegedly complicit in violating Palestinian human rights by operating in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Referring to the upcoming Israeli election, Shtayyeh said the difference between Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz and Netanyahu was “not more than the difference between Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola.”

Turkey tells Russia: Syria regime attacks on Idlib must stop

Updated 16 February 2020
AFP

Turkey tells Russia: Syria regime attacks on Idlib must stop

  • Assad has been intensifying his assault on the holdout northwestern province of Idlib
Updated 16 February 2020
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey’s foreign minister said on Sunday he has told his Russian counterpart that the Damascus regime’s attacks on the last rebel-held bastion in Syria must stop.
Backed by Russian air power, Syrian President Bashar Assad has been intensifying his assault on the holdout northwestern province of Idlib.
And tensions have been running high between Ankara and Moscow after 14 Turks were killed in shelling by Syrian government forces in the region.
“I stressed that the attacks in Idlib must stop and it was necessary to establish a lasting cease-fire that would not be violated,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told journalists in Germany.
Cavusoglu met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday during the Munich Security Conference.
Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib as part of a 2018 deal reached between Ankara and Moscow in the Russian resort of Sochi to prevent a regime offensive.
But despite the agreement, Syrian regime forces, backed by Russian air strikes, have pressed ahead with an assault to retake the province, killing hundreds of people.
Four of the Turkish posts are believed to be encircled by Syrian forces, and Ankara has threatened to attack Damascus if they do not retreat by the end of February.
A Turkish delegation will head to Moscow on Monday, after Russian officials visited Ankara last weekend but no concrete agreement emerged.
Rebel supporter Turkey and Damascus ally Russia have worked closely on Syria in recent years despite being on opposing sides of the nine-year conflict.

