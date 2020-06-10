You are here

  • Home
  • Comic-Con Arabia to continue this year, virtually

Comic-Con Arabia to continue this year, virtually

Domain Entertainment and the creators of Comic Con Arabia, Panache Middle East, have come together to create an event that will take place on July 3. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ucyz

Updated 25 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Comic-Con Arabia to continue this year, virtually

  • Organizers come up with virtual event for fans to attend celebrity panels, artist workshops
Updated 25 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: There is a ray of light for pop culture enthusiasts amid the global health crisis, with the first eComic Con Live to take place virtually next month.

Domain Entertainment and the creators of Comic Con Arabia, Panache Middle East, have come together to create an event that will take place on July 3.

Comic Cons have become a big draw in Saudi Arabia during the past few years, a magnet for pop culture fans in the region. A number of international stars — such as Ian Somerhalder, Jason Momoa, Alexander Skarsgard, and Mads Mikkelsen — have also attended the events in Riyadh and Jeddah.

This year however, due to the global lockdown, the chances of fans enjoying their annual Comic Con fun in real life are nonexistent. So organizers have come up with ways to keep spirits up by providing fans with a virtual space so that they can attend celebrity panels, artist workshops and more.

“Not even pandemic can stop us,” read a tweet on Comic Con Arabia’s official account. 

The eComic Con Live will feature a cosplay competition and celebrity judges will include Michael “Knightmage” Wilson, one of the world’s leading cosplayers, and Cavin Lam, who is known for his spot-on Spider-Man costumes.

The event’s co-founder and Domain Entertainment’s managing director Arafaat Ali Khan said there would be no community without the creativity and passion of fans. “Top among them are the cosplayers and we thought this would be a great place to start to keep spirits high as we all adapt to deal with the current world situation.”

This event will unite Comic Con fans from around the world but, even as the news broke, some people were dismayed because it would not be the same experience.

“Honestly I am not too excited,” said 28-year-old Johara Al-Khudair, who has been into cosplay since her high school days. “I feel like it isn’t going to be the same as being there in person. One of the best things about going to conventions is to be there physically and experience everything on its own. This convention won’t feel any different than watching a vlog online. I am hoping that I do get to cosplay this year, but I don’t want to do it for a virtual convention. Maybe by the end of this year if we are physically allowed to go to a convention, I would definitely attend.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• About 7,000 Saudi-based comic fans went to Jeddah’s first Comic Con.

• Mads Mikkelsen has been a part of Saudi Comic Cons twice.

Zaki Abdul Jabbar, 21, thought a virtual Comic Con was an interesting concept because it was a different approach to the same event. “It’ll be nice to see what ideas they come up with and how it pans out.”

He first cosplayed as Deadpool in 2018, saying that going to the convention without a costume felt incomplete and that he had planned on wearing a Spider-Man costume this year. “I got my Spider-Man costume shipped and then the convention got postponed. Hopefully I’ll get to wear it to future conventions still. Seeing other cosplayers into their favorite characters and how people reacted to them just pushed me into doing the same.”

He said he loved his first cosplay experience and was looking forward to it doing it again.

“The way people come up to you with a bright smile because you’re cosplaying a character they love is what I’m really going to miss. We already didn’t get a Comic Con last year and, unfortunately, we’ll have to miss out on it this year as well.”

Topics: Comic Con Arabia pop culture COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Comic Con Arabia fires up Riyadh youth in rainy weather
Saudi Arabia
‘Game of Thrones’ star conquers Comic Con Arabia in Riyadh

Expat health workers join Saudi colleagues in brave fight to defeat COVID-19

Updated 17 min 20 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Expat health workers join Saudi colleagues in brave fight to defeat COVID-19

  • Foreign medical experts have been joining forces with their Saudi counterparts to put their lives on the line in the ongoing fight to defeat the killer virus
Updated 17 min 20 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The frontline battle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak being waged in hospitals throughout Saudi Arabia has been reinforced by a dedicated army of expatriate health workers.

Foreign medical experts have been joining forces with their Saudi counterparts to put their lives on the line in the ongoing fight to defeat the killer virus.

And some of the brave expat health professionals have been speaking to Arab News about the highs and lows of working in the Kingdom during the pandemic.

Dr. Shaikh Abdullah, who is a member of the UK-based Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health (MRCPCH), works with the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, in Riyadh. He told Arab News: “Working in pediatric emergency at the frontline, I deal with patients who may or may not be COVID-19 positive, so I always need to be prepared in protective gear.

“Although at work we follow the guidelines or health advisories issued by the local protocols, which includes temperature checks, using hand sanitizer, and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), there is no doubt that we are facing unprecedented circumstances. This pandemic, which is a bio-threat, is the most serious global crisis of our generation.

“Health care staff, who like me are on the frontline of this fight, face stress because it takes a serious psychological toll in terms of feelings of extreme vulnerability, uncertainty and threat to life, alongside somatic and cognitive symptoms of anxiety and psychological distress,” he said.

Abdullah added that one of his biggest fears working in the accident and emergency department was contracting COVID-19 and passing it on to his family.

“When I return home after being on duty, I have my family and kids, but I especially fear for my wife who is high risk. She is on a biological agent for her rheumatoid arthritis and is vulnerable to any type of infection because of low immunity,” he added.

Recalling the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak in March, Abdullah said: “As soon as I returned from duty, I would take all the precautions such as washing my hands with soap and taking a shower, but as usual my little daughter would run toward me for a hug. I could not help but try to push back but failed to maintain a distance, asking her to step back until I was safe after taking necessary precautions.

“It took time for her to come to terms with the situation and me and my wife had to counsel her for several days telling her how dangerous it was.”

He pointed out that wearing PPE for long periods of time caused breathing difficulties and coupled with limited access to toilets and water resulted in physical and mental fatigue.

Abdullah said he had experience in treating patients with Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a viral respiratory illness. 

“I have been dealing with coronavirus for a while and coped with it, but this time it is very contagious and the sense of anxiety and distress I feel is much more than before.

“Yet despite everything, my pride at being on the frontline helping people is as clear as the realization that it is only a question of when, rather than if, I get COVID-19. I do not worry about getting unwell. Somehow, as a doctor, you develop an illusion of being invincible,” he added.

Dr. Mansour Memon, a Pakistani doctor based at a Jeddah hospital, told Arab News that working during the COVID-19 crisis was a different experience that required physical fitness. “At work, healthcare providers have to follow the given guidelines, or the health advisories issued by the local protocols.

“Once we return home after duty, we follow personal hygiene steps such as placing shoes and socks at the doorstep, sanitizing ourselves properly, putting clothes in a secure place, and washing them routinely in hot water.

“As a health worker, I follow best health practices including the use of PPE such as surgical face masks, gloves and scrubs, ensuring hand and overall body hygiene, and having a nutritious diet to build up the immune system,” Memon added.

He said health workers were risking their lives to protect others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Healthcare providers well understand that these are traumatic times and an entirely different ball game, and that they face unprecedented experiences both in their professional and personal hemispheres, with knock-on effects and challenges in their family lives.”

Dr. Kifaya Ifthikar, a Sri Lankan doctor working in Riyadh, said: “For healthcare workers, wearing PPE in itself is a Herculean task. We spend hours in this uncomfortable gear. Often it is difficult to breathe in PPE and then we isolate ourselves from our families when we go home, so as not to spread any infections.”

She added that doctors were balancing the care of patients, communities, and families, while putting their own lives on the line.

“Our community must try as much as possible to maintain social distancing and refrain from going outside for non-essential reasons so that we may be triumphant in this battle against COVID-19,” Ifthikar said.

Topics: COVID-19 foreign workers Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 cases, deaths to keep rising in Saudi Arabia if government measures ignored

Latest updates

Comic-Con Arabia to continue this year, virtually
Expat health workers join Saudi colleagues in brave fight to defeat COVID-19
Dr. Saleh Ibrahim Al-Qasoumi, Saudi academic and researcher
Public workers go unpaid as PA hit by ‘economic earthquake’
Black market for patient plasma emerges in Egypt

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.