You are here

  • Home
  • Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after racially offensive photo resurfaces

Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after racially offensive photo resurfaces

Adam Rapoport resigned as Editor-in-Chief of Bon Appetit magazine. (AFP/GETTY)
Updated 15 min 5 sec ago

Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after racially offensive photo resurfaces

Updated 15 min 5 sec ago

Bon Appetit’s editor-in-chief, Adam Rapoport, resigned late Monday after a 16-year-old picture of him with brownface resurfaced online and drew harsh criticism, coupled with a subsequent claim of discriminatory pay at the Conde Nast-owned US food magazine by a staff editor.
The picture, clicked earlier and posted on the Instagram account of Rapoport’s wife Simone Shubuck in 2013, showed him in brownface makeup with her, according to several media reports. Shubuck’s Instagram account has since been taken private.
“From an extremely ill-conceived Halloween costume 16 years ago to my blind spots as an editor, I’ve not championed an inclusive vision,” Rapoport said in a post on Instagram.
His resignation comes as newsrooms across the United States examine their track records on diversity, inclusion and sensitivity to issues facing people of color in the midst of widespread protests across the country after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, on May 25.
Reacting to the picture, Bon Appetit editor Sohla El-Waylly took to Instagram on Monday and called for Rapoport to step down, saying that only white editors are paid for their video appearances.
“I’ve been pushed in front of video as a display of diversity,” wrote El-Waylly, who joined Bon Appetit less than a year ago and is a regular fixture in the BA Test Kitchen video series. “None of the people of color have been compensated for their appearances.”
Conde Nast said on Tuesday it has a zero-tolerance policy toward discrimination and harassment. “It’s simply not true to say that any employee is not paid for their work.”
The publisher, which also owns Vogue, GQ and the New Yorker, named Amanda Shapiro, an editor for its ‘healthyish’ website, as the acting deputy editor of Bon Appetit.
In recent days, racial insensitivity has led to the resignation of several high-profile newspaper editors in the United States.
The New York Times editorial page editor, James Bennet, responsible for publishing a column that advocated using the military to quell violence amid protests over US racial inequality, resigned on Sunday.
The top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Stan Wischnowski, resigned after employees walked out in protest over a headline “Buildings Matter, Too,” on a story about the impact of civil unrest on property.

TWITTER POLL: Protesters run risk of spreading coronavirus

Updated 09 June 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: Protesters run risk of spreading coronavirus

Updated 09 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The anti-racism protests being staged around the world are being attended by thousands of people, despite warnings from local authorities to avoid large gatherings amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

 

While many support the call for an end to prejudice of all kinds, there is also a growing concern that the protests are a potential hotbed for the coronavirus.

In an Arab News Twitter poll 76.3 percent said they were concerned that the demonstrations would lead to a spread of the virus, due to a lack of social distancing.

 

 

Not everyone agrees - of the 2,113 that took part, 13.2 percent said they did not believe there was a risk, while 10.6 percent said they did not know.

You've read the story, now take our new poll:

 

Topics: Twitter poll Black Lives Matter Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Media
TWITTER POLL: The malls are open, but many fear coronavirus remains too high
Media
TWITTER POLL: Overwhelming majority say keep lockdowns until coronavirus defeated

Latest updates

California, Southwest face new coronavirus woes as US economy reopens
Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after racially offensive photo resurfaces
Saudi mining investment law to deliver $64bn GDP boost
5,200 Madinah residents take part in COVID-19 testing initiative
Comic-Con Arabia to continue this year, virtually

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.