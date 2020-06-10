Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after racially offensive photo resurfaces

TWITTER POLL: Protesters run risk of spreading coronavirus

DUBAI: The anti-racism protests being staged around the world are being attended by thousands of people, despite warnings from local authorities to avoid large gatherings amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

While many support the call for an end to prejudice of all kinds, there is also a growing concern that the protests are a potential hotbed for the coronavirus.

In an Arab News Twitter poll 76.3 percent said they were concerned that the demonstrations would lead to a spread of the virus, due to a lack of social distancing.

#POLL: Do you think the protests across the world will lead to more #coronavirus infections because of a lack of #socialdistancing? — Arab News (@arabnews) June 7, 2020

Not everyone agrees - of the 2,113 that took part, 13.2 percent said they did not believe there was a risk, while 10.6 percent said they did not know.

