Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall slams media after it confuses her with fellow mixed-race bandmate

The 27-year-old says its not the first time the two singers have been confused for one another. (Getty)
DUBAI: Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall called out MSN this week for mistakenly using a picture of fellow mixed-race bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock to illustrate a recent article about her, just days after she opened up about the racist bullying she endured as a teenager due to her Arabic heritage.

Microsoft’s AI editor posted a story about the racism the singer, whose maternal grandfather is Yemeni and maternal grandmother is Egyptian, experienced in high school on the search site MSN.com, but mistakenly used a photo of her bandmate, Pinnock.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to call out the error, writing: “MSN if you’re going to copy and paste articles from other accurate media outlets, you might want to make sure you’re using an image of the correct mixed race member of the group.”

The British-born star added that this isn’t the first time that the two singers have been confused for one another.

“This [redacted]  happens to @leighannepinnock and I ALL THE TIME that it’s become a running joke... It offends me that you couldn’t differentiate the two women of color out of four members of a group … DO BETTER! (sic)”

It's not exactly clear what caused the error, but a spokesperson for Microsoft said: “Whilst removing bias and improving accuracy remain an area of focus for AI research, this mistake was not a result of these issues.



“In testing a new feature to select an alternate image, rather than defaulting to the first photo, a different image on the page of the original article was paired with the headline of the piece. This made it erroneously appear as though the headline was a caption for the picture.

“As soon as we became aware of this issue, we immediately took action to resolve it, replaced the incorrect image and turned off this new feature.”

This is not the first time such an error has been made. Earlier this year, Moroccan-British model Nora Attal called out the fashion industry after she was misidentified as Kara Marni, a London-based singer, by image resource website Getty Images.

CHENNAI: The world over superstition has fought science for centuries, and despite all the modern advancements which have rubbished claims of all things supernatural, there are many people who still hold onto superstitious beliefs.

Capitalizing on this, Netflix has just emerged with a ghostly thriller, “Betaal,” which takes its inspiration from an ancient Indian mythological tale of a noble king and an evil spirit, and has been created by no less a celebrated British director, Patrick Graham, and India’s Nikhil Mahajan.

Graham’s earlier “Ghoul,” a limited horror series inspired by an Arabic folklore about a shape-shifting cannibalistic Jinn, was a hit.

His interest lies, it seems, in folk tales and the paranormal, and in “Betaal” he creates an army of zombies – long-dead British soldiers locked up inside a tunnel. They come to life to victimize and vanquish the local village tribals.

“Betaal”  takes its inspiration from an ancient Indian mythological tale of a noble king and an evil spirit. (Supplied)

These zombies have the power to hypnotize and turn into blood-thirsty vampires. Indeed, the right ingredients for a series of mysterious events, and happily the directors do not resort to Indian cinema’s favorite handle of jump-start to scare viewers.

It is into this plot that the movie introduces a very current evil: Land grabbing. A greedy builder is out to evict the tribals from their homes and lay a road through their land and a closed tunnel which is in the way.

Despite dire warnings not to open it, the builder, led by a police force and headed by corrupt commandant Tyagi (Suchitra Pillai) and her second officer Vikram Sirohi (Viineet Kumar), go ahead, branding the tribals Naxalites (extremists) to justify their highly illegal move.

The series is the brainchild of British director Patrick Graham and India’s Nikhil Mahajan. (Supplied)

While Sirohi, battling his own past, plays the game with half-hearted inclination, a brave tribal woman, Puniya (Manjiri Pupala), becomes his conscience keeper desperately trying to draw him away from a mission that is clearly suicidal.

“Betaal” gains relevance, given India’s questionable treatment of its tribals and methods adopted to usurp their ancestral land, snatching, in the process, their livelihoods and incomes.

The series’ four episodes are chilling, but there are times when the pace is not so smart and somewhat repetitive. “Betaal” is certainly not a patch on Graham’s “Ghoul,” and viewers should prepare themselves for a bit of disappointment.

Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdelnour is the new face of Samsung Levant

