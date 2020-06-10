You are here

  Bulgaria extends epidemic emergency until end of June

Bulgaria extends epidemic emergency until end of June

The Balkan country has allowed restaurants and shopping malls to reopen. (File/AFP)
Reuters

SOFIA, Bulgaria: Bulgaria will extend an epidemic emergency until the end of June to fight the spread of the coronavirus after an increase in new registered cases, mainly in the south, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday.
The Balkan country has eased most of the restrictive measures it imposed in the middle of March, allowing restaurants and shopping malls to reopen and lifting bans on inter-city travel.
It has also lifted an entry ban for citizens from the European Union, but is keeping its borders closed for travelers from other countries, except for neighboring Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro.
Borissov said the government did not plan to introduce new restrictions for the time being, but appealed to people to keep social distancing and weak protective masks.
“The rise in the coronavirus infections is based on cluster outbreaks, which we are dealing with quickly, without closing the cities, without spiking panic or fear,” Borissov said.
“The most important thing is distance, discipline and disinfection. Life must go on, so go ahead bravely.”
He defended the extension, saying it has been proposed to avoid any escalation in cases that could overwhelm hospitals.
Bulgaria declared a one-month epidemic emergency on May 13 — replacing a previous state of emergency — allowing the health minister to extend the coronavirus restrictions.
Bulgaria, one of the European countries least-affected by the coronavirus, has so far recorded 2,889 cases, of whom 167 have died. Over the past 24 hours it recorded 79 new cases.

France may end COVID-19 emergency health measures on July 10

Updated 17 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

France may end COVID-19 emergency health measures on July 10

  • The possible date of July 10 was one of several options being examined at present
  • France has eased coronavirus measures as data showed decreased presence of the virus
Updated 17 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: The French government is considering whether to end emergency health measures imposed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic on July 10, the Prime Minister’s department said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s office said the possible date of July 10 was one of several options being examined at present.
France has eased many of its earlier, strict lockdown measures as data has shown signs that the virus may be fading away in the country, with shops, holiday resorts and tourist attractions slowly re-opening.
Nevertheless, the public is still being encouraged to wear face masks when outside, and to maintain distances of at least one meter apart from one another, while most employees are continuing to work from home rather than the office.
Official data published on Tuesday showed that France’s coronavirus death toll had risen by 87 to 29,296. This marked the highest daily toll since June 2, but remained under 100 for the seventh day in a row.

