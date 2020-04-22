You are here

Bulgarian coronavirus cases pass 1,000, health ministry says

Orthodox worshippers hold candles during the Easter midnight mass in front of the golden-domed Alexander Nevski Cathedral in Sofia on April 18, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. (File/AFP)
  • The number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease increased to 174
  • Bulgaria has introduced strict curbs on travel between cities and abroad
SOFIA: Bulgaria said on Wednesday it had 1,015 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up from 975 the day before.
Although increases had been gradual for more than a month, the health ministry said the new total represented a climb of more than 300 cases over the last week.
It added that 47 people had died from the virus, an increase of two from a day earlier.
The number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease increased to 174.
Bulgaria declared a state of national emergency on March 13 and extended it for a further month until May 13 to help stop the spread of the virus.
Like other countries in Europe, Bulgaria has introduced strict curbs on travel between cities and abroad, closed schools, restaurants and bars, and restricted access to parks.

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694

  • Reported death toll rose by 281 to 4,879, the tally shows
BERLIN: Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,237 to 145,694, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of new infections accelerating.
The reported death toll rose by 281 to 4,879, the tally showed.

