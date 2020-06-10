You are here

  19 coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan president's office

19 coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan president’s office

Azerbaijanis are only allowed to leave their homes for urgent medical treatment and to attend the funerals of close relatives during the lockdown. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 June 2020
AFP

  • A further 13 infections were also confirmed among employees of the emergency situations ministry and the ministry of labor
  • Azerbaijan has registered 98 deaths and a total of 8,191 coronavirus cases
AFP

BAKU, Azerbaijan: Nineteen staff in the office of Azerbaijan’s president have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said, as authorities in the repressive Caucasus nation struggle to contain an escalating crisis.
A further 13 infections were also confirmed among employees of the emergency situations ministry and the ministry of labor, anti-virus task force spokesman Ramin Bairamly said late Tuesday.
Azerbaijan has registered 98 deaths and a total of 8,191 coronavirus cases after a 23-percent increase in new infections from last week.
The oil-rich country initially imposed a state of emergency in late March to contain the outbreak. It was lifted along with most anti-virus restrictions on May 31.
“Nineteen cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed among the employees of the Presidential Administration,” said Bairamly.
“In the ministry of labor seven people were infected, in the emergency situations ministry — five people.”
The ex-Soviet republic’s authoritarian president Ilham Aliyev said Tuesday that the relaxation of anti-virus measures had led to an “acceleration of new infections.”
“But the situation is fully under control,” he said in televised remarks.
In a renewed effort to contain the outbreak, Aliyev imposed a two-day lockdown in several regions and cities including the capital Baku.
He said the stay-at-home order will be in place again next weekend.
Azerbaijanis are only allowed to leave their homes for urgent medical treatment and to attend the funerals of close relatives during the lockdown.
Public transport and all non-essential businesses except those in the oil industry and in cargo transport are also ordered to close.

India surge continues with nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases

Updated 10 June 2020
AP

India surge continues with nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases

  • The spike has come as the government moves forward with reopening restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states
  • The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported a 24-hour increase of 9,985 cases and 274 deaths
Updated 10 June 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: The number of coronavirus cases in India continued to rapidly increase Wednesday, with officials reporting nearly 10,000 new cases over the past 24 hours.
The spike has come as the government moves forward with reopening restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states after a more than 2-month-old lockdown.
The government has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. Subways, hotels and schools and colleges, however, remain shuttered nationwide.
The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported a 24-hour increase of 9,985 cases and 274 deaths. India has recorded 276,583 positive cases, the fifth highest in the world, and 7,745 deaths.
The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be fair higher due to a number of reasons such as limited testing.
More than 4.9 million tests have been conducted in the country of 1.3 billion people, with daily testing crossing 140,000 people.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi are the worst-hit states with 90,787, 34,914 and 31,309 positive cases respectively.

