Toppled UK slave trader statue retrieved as more monuments reviewed

Supporters of the Rhodes Must Fall group, wearing protective masks against the spread of coronavirus, participate in a protest calling for the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes. (AP)
Updated 11 June 2020
AFP

  • Authorities in the seaside town of Bournemouth will later remove a statue of Robert Baden-Powell
  • Demonstrators in Bristol pulled down the statue to Edward Colston on Sunday and threw it into the water
LONDON: The statue of a slave trader toppled by anti-racism protesters was on Thursday fished out of the harbor in the English city of Bristol, as another historical monument was set to be taken down.
Authorities in the seaside town of Bournemouth will later remove a statue of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scout movement who also supported the Nazis.
Demonstrators in Bristol pulled down the statue to Edward Colston on Sunday and threw it into the water, as part of a protest sparked by the death in US police custody of African American George Floyd.
The city council said it was retrieved early on Thursday morning and “is being taken to a secure location before later forming part of our museums collection.”
Colston was a top official in the Royal African Company in the late 17th century, which sent into slavery hundreds of thousands of people from West Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas.
Born into a wealthy Bristol family, he was also an MP and philanthropist, funding schools, churches and almshouses across the city.
The destruction of his statue drew condemnation from the government but reignited calls across the country to remove other historical monuments.
In Bournemouth, the council said it wanted to “create time” for debate on Baden-Powell’s legacy and “minimize the risk of any public disorder” that could be provoked by leaving his statue on the quay.
The University of Liverpool meanwhile has said it would rename a building named after former prime minister William Gladstone because of his links to the slave trade.
And on Tuesday, authorities in east London removed a statue of Robert Milligan, whose family owned sugar plantations in Jamaica, from the Docklands district.
Colston’s name remains on many streets and buildings in Bristol, but his legacy has long been controversial.
The city council had already decided to relabel his statue before it was torn down, but talks on what exactly to write had become deadlocked.
Mayor Marvin Rees has announced a new commission to research Bristol’s past.
“The only way we can work together on our future is by learning the truth of our beginnings, embracing the facts, and sharing those stories with others,” he said.
He confirmed the statue would be put on display alongside placards from the Black Lives Matter protest, and said the public would be asked what should replace it.
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has also announced a review of landmarks and monuments, to look at whether they could better reflect the city’s diversity.

European court backs pro-Palestinian BDS protest movement

European court backs pro-Palestinian BDS protest movement

  • The court ordered the French government to pay 101,000 euros ($115,000) in overall damages to a group of 11 activists
  • The movement urges boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israeli businesses, universities and cultural institutions
PARIS: The European Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday that France violated the freedom of expression of pro-Palestinian activists who were convicted for campaigning against Israeli goods.
The court ordered the French government to pay 101,000 euros ($115,000) in overall damages to a group of 11 activists. The global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement hailed the court’s decision as a major victory.
The protesters, led by French activist Jean-Michel Baldassi, were convicted of incitement to economic discrimination after taking part in a 2009 demonstration at a hypermarket in the eastern French town of Illzach and handing out leaflets calling for a boycott of Israeli products. France’s top court upheld the conviction.
But the European human rights court found that the criminal conviction “had no relevant and sufficient grounds” and violated the freedom of expression of the protesters. The court is based in the French city of Strasbourg, and countries that signed the European Convention on Human Rights – including France — are bound by its rulings.
“This momentous court ruling is a decisive victory for freedom of expression, for human rights defenders, and for the BDS movement for Palestinian freedom, justice and equality,” Rita Ahmad from the Palestinian-led BDS movement said in a statement.
BDS activists say other governments have also tried to use discrimination laws to unfairly target them as the movement has grown in global popularity. The movement urges boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israeli businesses, universities and cultural institutions. Supporters say it uses nonviolence to resist unjust policies toward Palestinians.
Israel says the movement masks its motives to delegitimize or destroy the Jewish state and has called for a tougher European response to BDS activities, citing anti-Semitic attacks in western Europe in recent years. German lawmakers approved a resolution last year describing the BDS movement’s methods as anti-Semitic and reminiscent of Nazi-era calls to boycott Jews.
In the French case, the human rights court described the protesters’ actions as a form of political expression and a subject of public interest. It noted that Article 10 of the human rights charter, which guarantees freedom of expression, allows for such protest action as long as it doesn’t “cross the line and turn into a call for violence, hatred or intolerance.”
The French government has three months to appeal the decision, but did not immediately comment Thursday.
Amnesty International expressed hope that the ruling would “send a clear message to all European states that they must stop the prosecution of peaceful activists.”

