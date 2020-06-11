You are here

Turkey blocked EU embargo check on ship near Libya

Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz sets sail in Izmit Bay, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, off the port of Dilovasi, Turkey. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Turkey prevented the EU’s new naval mission from checking a suspect freighter off the Libyan coast
  • Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled Qaddafi
AFP

BRUSSELS: A Turkish warship prevented the EU’s new naval mission enforcing the Libya arms embargo from checking a suspect freighter off the war-torn country’s coast, European sources said Thursday.
A Greek navy ship working under Operation Irini tried to check a cargo vessel off the Libyan coast on Wednesday but was warned off by its Turkish military escort, according to media reports in Turkey and Greece.
Peter Stano, foreign affairs spokesman for the EU, confirmed that the Irini vessel had tried to hail the freighter but “the response was not affirmative” and the inspection could not proceed.
“We are now in the process of further verification of information and reasons given for this behavior,” Stano said.
Operation Irini was set up to halt the flow of arms into Libya, where the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has faced a major uprising by the forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar — who is supported by Russia.
Turkey has strongly backed the Tripoli-based GNA, which in recent weeks has recaptured all remaining outposts in western Libya from pro-Haftar loyalists, who had sought to seize the capital in a 14-month offensive.
Since it began operations last month, Irini has hailed more than 75 vessels for inspection, Stano said, though he did not say how many had been successful.
Without the consent of the ship in question — or its escort — Operation Irini cannot board a vessel to inspect its cargo, Stano said.
Instead, it refers cases to a panel of UN experts.
Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
Earlier this week EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Italy called for a cease-fire as well as the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries.

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

Reuters

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

  • The US action is the latest under Trump taking aim at an international body
  • Trump has assailed the ICC, which was established by the international community to prosecute war crimes
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing US sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
A senior Trump administration official, without providing details, said the investigation is “being pushed forward by an organization of dubious integrity” — referring to the Hague-based ICC — and accused Russia of having a role.
The order authorizes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to block assets in the United States of ICC employees involved in the probe, according to a letter sent by Trump to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi accompanying the order.
It also authorizes Pompeo to block entry into the United States of these individuals.
ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wants to investigate possible crimes committed between 2003 and 2014 including alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taliban, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by Afghan authorities and, to a lesser extent, by US forces and the CIA.
Trump has assailed the ICC, which was established in 2002 by the international community to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. It has jurisdiction only if a member state is unable or unwilling to prosecute atrocities itself.
The US action is the latest under Trump taking aim at an international body. Trump, who has promoted an “America First” policy during his presidency, last month said he would end the US relationship with the World Health Organization.
Afghanistan is a member of the ICC, though Kabul has argued that any war crimes should be prosecuted locally. The US government has never been a member of the court. The Trump administration imposed travel restrictions and other sanctions against ICC employees a year ago.
“The International Criminal Court’s actions are an attack on the rights of the American people and threaten to infringe upon our national sovereignty,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in a statement.
“The International Criminal Court was established to provide accountability for war crimes, but in practice it has been an unaccountable and ineffective international bureaucracy that targets and threatens United States personnel as well as personnel of our allies and partners,” McEnany added.
The ICC decided to investigate after a preliminary examination by prosecutors in 2017 found reasonable grounds to believe war crimes were committed in Afghanistan and that the ICC has jurisdiction.
The senior Trump administration official, describing the order to a group of reporters on a conference call, said the directive authorizes sanctions against any individual directly engaged in any effort by the ICC to investigate US personnel without American consent.
The official said that while the ICC was established to provide accountability, “in practice the court is an unaccountable, ineffective and out-of-control international bureaucracy that threatens American service members and intelligence officers and those of our allies.”
“We have reason to believe there is corruption and misconduct at the highest levels of the ICC’s office of prosecutor, calling into question the integrity of this investigation into American personnel. We are concerned that Russia may be manipulating the ICC by encouraging these allegations into US personnel,” the US official said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)

