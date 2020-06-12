Dubai reopens pools, lifts ban on water sports activities

DUBAI: Dubai has permitted the reopening of pools and the resumption of water sports activities as efforts to ease coronavirus restrictions continue, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
The decision covers such facilities in hotels, health clubs and gyms, and residential and commercial establishments, according to the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.
Individuals, groups and businesses must follow all precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus spread, the Dubai Sports Council said in the report.
People will have their temperatures checked before entering the facilities and should keep a minimum of two meters distance, it added.
Shower facilities, lockers and changing rooms are also allowed to reopen as long as they are kept sanitized once an hour or after every use. But facilities must not provide towels for visitors, the statement said.
“If the operators are unable to maintain the strict cleaning and sanitization regimes, and social distancing rules then these facilities must be closed,” the statement noted.
