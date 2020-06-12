You are here

  French Muslims asked to postpone their Hajj

French Muslims asked to postpone their Hajj

The Great Mosque of Paris in the 5th arrondissement. (Wikimedia Commons)
Updated 6 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

  • Given all the unknowns over the opening of international borders (dates, quarantine, etc.), the CFCM strongly recommended that Muslims in France postpone their pilgrimage until next year
  • Many Muslim countries have announced the suspension of the Hajj season for their citizens, and many Muslim scholars have welcomed this decision
PARIS: The president of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), Mohamed Moussaoui, called on Muslims in France to postpone their Hajj pilgrimage until next year.

The CFCM discussed the issue at a virtual conference on Wednesday. This year, Hajj would take place between the last week of July and the first week of August 2020.

Given the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the CFCM asked those wishing to perform their pilgrimage to be extremely vigilant. It also strongly advised them not to engage any agent who requires a deposit. Furthermore, it noted that, in the current context, taking out insurance will have no effect in the event of a cancellation.

Given all the unknowns over the opening of international borders (dates, quarantine, etc.), the CFCM strongly recommended that Muslims in France postpone their pilgrimage until next year.

The CFCM called on the organizers of Hajj trips to forsake the pilgrimage for this year, “in order to preserve the lives of their people, many of whom are old and are therefore more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.”

Despite the decline in the number of COVID-19 infections in certain regions of the world, no medical authority is able to reassure pilgrims on the risks they face during a trip to the holy sites.

Many Muslim countries have announced the suspension of the Hajj season for their citizens, and many Muslim scholars have welcomed this decision, which is justified by the fundamental principle of life preservation.

Topics: France hajj Muslims COVID-19

Official: Bomb explodes in Kabul mosque, at least 4 killed

Updated 12 June 2020
AP

  • Police cordoned off the area and helped move the wounded to ambulances and nearby hospitals
  • No one took immediate responsibility but a mosque attack earlier this month was claimed by the Daesh group affiliate
KABUL, Afghanistan: A bomb exploded Friday inside a mosque in west Kabul killing at least four people, including the prayer leader, and wounding eight others, an Afghan government official said.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said a bomb had been placed inside the mosque but had no additional details. Police cordoned off the area and helped move the wounded to ambulances and nearby hospitals.
No one took immediate responsibility but a mosque attack earlier this month was claimed by the Daesh group affiliate.
Mofleh Frotan was among the city’s more prominent prayer leaders.
Violence has spiked in recent weeks in Afghanistan with most of the attacks claimed by the Daesh affiliate, headquartered in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. Earlier this month, Daesh planted explosives at a mosque in Kabul’s posh Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, killing the prayer leader and wounding eight others.
The United States blamed the Daesh affiliate for a horrific attack last month on a maternity hospital in the capital that killed 24 people, including two infants and several new mothers. The hospital was located in the city’s Shiite dominated area of Dasht-e-Barchi.
The Daesh group, which reviles Shiites as heretics, has declared war on the country’s minority Shiite Muslims, but has also attacked Sunni Muslim mosques. The mosque targeted Friday is Sunni.
The Daesh affiliate also took responsibility for an attack on a bus carrying journalists in Kabul on May 30, killing two. Also it claimed credit for an attack on the funeral of a warlord loyal to the government last month that killed 35 people.
Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the region earlier this week trying to resuscitate a US peace deal with the Taliban, which is expected to eventually be enlisted in the fight against the Daesh affiliate.
The peace deal signed in February to allow US and NATO troops to leave Afghanistan includes a commitment by the Taliban to fight terrorism and a vow that Afghanistan would not be used to attack the United States or its allies.
Washington previously said the Taliban have been instrumental — along with Afghanistan’s National Security and Defense Forces and US air strikes — in reducing the Daesh’s strength in eastern Afghanistan.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Daesh

