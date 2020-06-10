You are here

France may end COVID-19 emergency health measures on July 10

Police officers ask to People who enjoy a sunny day to keep their distance. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The possible date of July 10 was one of several options being examined at present
  • France has eased coronavirus measures as data showed decreased presence of the virus
PARIS: The French government is considering whether to end emergency health measures imposed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic on July 10, the Prime Minister’s department said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s office said the possible date of July 10 was one of several options being examined at present.
France has eased many of its earlier, strict lockdown measures as data has shown signs that the virus may be fading away in the country, with shops, holiday resorts and tourist attractions slowly re-opening.
Nevertheless, the public is still being encouraged to wear face masks when outside, and to maintain distances of at least one meter apart from one another, while most employees are continuing to work from home rather than the office.
Official data published on Tuesday showed that France’s coronavirus death toll had risen by 87 to 29,296. This marked the highest daily toll since June 2, but remained under 100 for the seventh day in a row.

Gas fire kills 2 firefighters in India, forces evacuations

AP

  • Workers have been trying to cap the well since gas started leaking nearly two weeks ago
  • The well caught fire with explosions Tuesday
GAUHATI, India: A raging fire at a natural gas field in remote northeastern India has killed two firefighters and forced nearly 8,000 people to leave their homes, an official said Wednesday.
Workers have been trying to cap the well since gas started leaking nearly two weeks ago, said Tridiv Hazarika, a spokesman for government-owned Oil India Limited, which operates the gas field in Baghjan, 550 kilometers east of Gauhati, the Assam state capital.
The well caught fire with explosions Tuesday, when the two firefighters went missing. Their bodies were recovered Wednesday, Hazarika said.
On Wednesday, flames were leaping nearly 50 feet into the sky more than 36 hours after the inferno began.
“We started evacuating people in the vicinity of the well from May 28 onward and have flown in experts from the Singapore-based company Alert Disaster Control,” Hazarika said.
The fire in the periphery of the well has been doused, but it has spread mainly because of the presence of natural gas condensate in the region, Hazarika said.
Hundreds of people came out of villages in the periphery to watch the fire and the thick black plume of smoke which could be seen several kilometers (miles) away.

