Arab Council for Childhood and Development chief calls for extra efforts to fight child labor

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz is also the chairman of the Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development. (SPA)
Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, chairman of the Arab Council for Childhood and Development, called for a doubling of efforts to combat child labor in light of serious economic and social challenges in the Arab region.

He said in a statement on the World Day Against Child Labor that the coronavirus pandemic, with its economic, social, and educational repercussions, will worsen the problem of child labor by pushing families into unemployment and poverty.

Prince Abdul Aziz, who is also the chairman of the Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development, said that this could result in children being taken out of education and placed in the labor market, which could increase intergenerational poverty and expose children to psychological and physical abuse.

He called on government institutions, the private sector and international organizations to unite and double their efforts to counter the effects of the pandemic on children and to work to ensure that they stayed in school.

“Children are the ones who shape the future of the region, and taking good care of them, developing their talents and ensuring their psychological and physical safety would guarantee a better future for all of us,” he said.

Prince Abdul Aziz highlighted the council’s role at a regional and global level in implementing legal and legislative frameworks, providing work and financial integration for youth, and working on developing policies to provide social protection and reduce poverty.

He called for immediate measures to eliminate forced labor and end slavery and human trafficking to ensure the prohibition and eradication of the worst forms of child labor, aiming to achieve sustainable development goals by ending child labor by 2025.

The prince said that there were estimates that millions of Arab children were working into the labor market.

A steady increase in their numbers has been seen in sectors including agriculture, services, industry, and in illegal activities such as forced labor.

Prince Abdul Aziz stressed the importance of developing broad programs to fight poverty, facilitate access to education and health care, aid the empowerment of women, and ensure solidarity between governments, companies, civil society and individuals, to protect children in light of these challenges.

Ali Al-Shehri
Updated 48 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: A Saudi graduate from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) has created an effective and inexpensive device to test for COVID-19.
Ali Al-Shehri, who is currently on a doctoral scholarship from KFUPM at the University of California, invented a breathalyzer-like tool that can test individuals in 10 minutes.
In response to the discovery, the National Science Foundation compiled a research team to develop the project, with a $150,000 1-year grant to produce the device.
“The idea arose during a two-and-a-half year scientific research,” Al-Shehri said in a statement on the university’s website. “I was trying to find an effective way to collect water from air for the purpose of desalination, using an unusual way to extract water by condensing it on a treated surface and in large quantities compared to currently used technologies.”
As COVID-19 spread, laboratory experiments came to a stop. Al-Shehri and his supervisor in the US, Prof. Pirouz Kavehpour, tried to come up with solutions to continue their research and utilize it toward COVID-19 testing.
“I suggested using the same technique to condense the vapor in the human breath (exhalation) and use it to check for the presence of the virus,” he added.
The device would work in the same manner an alcohol-detecting breathalyzer does, split into two parts. One part would collect a liquid sample of the virus, while the second has light radiation that detects it.
The tested individual would breathe into the device for one minute, where a special plate samples their breath. The fluorescent genetic tags within would light up in the presence of a live virus. The device could also be used to monitor other airborne viruses and infectious diseases in indoor areas like hospitals, schools and airports.

‘A number of studies have shown that the current method may lead to some side effects such as infection, but with the new technique, we hope to avoid these problems.’

Ali Al-Shehri

Current testing methods secure samples through the nose or mouth, which could frighten patients and cause them to avoid testing. As a result, this could further complicate authorities’ jobs in identifying infected people, he said.
“A number of studies have shown that the current method may lead to some side effects such as infection, but with the new technique, we hope to avoid these problems,” he added.
The device Al-Shehri is working on would also save a lot of time. “Samples taken in the current technique need to be sent to a laboratory equipped with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT–PCR). Time of test results are affected by other factors such as the maximum number of samples used in the device and staff availability and may take from hours to days.”
According to Al-Shehri, the research team has prepared a prototype of the first part of the device, which can collect the sample and it can then be sent to an RT–PCR.
He estimated that the second part would be ready by September, and the final product to be available before the start of 2021.

