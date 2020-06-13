You are here

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to China, US

Updated 13 June 2020
Arab News

  • First flights to the US and China will be operated from June 19
  • The airlines earlier restarted flights to Britain, Germany and the Netherlands
DUBAI: Turkish Airlines will resume flights to China, South Korea and coronavirus-hard hit United States this month, the airline announced, after the pandemic shuttered international travel in March.
The airline’s chief executive Bilal Eksi said three flights a week to Chicago and Washington D.C. will be operated starting June 19 and to Los Angeles on June 24.
The airline also announced it will start a weekly flight to Shanghai from June 19 and two weekly flights each to Hong Kong and Seoul from June 24, local daily Hurriyet reported.
The airlines earlier restarted flights to Britain, Germany and the Netherlands.
Turkey’s budget carrier Pegasus Airlines meanwhile also announced the resumption of international flights on June 13, which will be done in phases.
Flights to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, England, the Netherlands, France and Belgium would be opened during the first phase before being expanded.

Topics: Turkish Airlines Coronavirus

Hertz allowed to sell $1 billion in shares despite bankruptcy

Updated 13 June 2020
AFP

  • Unusual green light was given by a bankruptcy court in the US state of Delaware
  • Traditionally, shares of bankrupt companies lose value with debt repayment taking precedence
WASHINGTON: Coronavirus-hit car rental company Hertz was granted permission Friday to sell $1 billion in shares, an extraordinary move after it declared bankruptcy in the United States and Canada.
The unusual green light was given by a bankruptcy court in the US state of Delaware, which “held a hearing and approved the Motion,” according to documents filed by Hertz with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The company says it will sell the shares at its discretion in terms of timing and volume.
Hertz is trying to capitalize on a surge in its volatile stock price since it filed for bankruptcy on May 23.
Trading at less than a dollar at the end of last week, shares are now worth three times as much, even peaking at $5.53 at the beginning of the week.
On Friday the stock climbed 37.38 percent during the day, but fell 10.5 percent to $2.53 at 2130 GMT in after-market trading.
Traditionally, shares of bankrupt companies lose value with debt repayment taking precedence.
Experts say in Hertz’s case, however, the price has been affected by the abundance of cheap money flooding the economy after the US Federal Reserve turned on the tap to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Traders after a good deal are also playing a role.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Hertz — which filed for bankruptcy after lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 devastated the car rental industry — is buried under $19 billion in debt.

Topics: Hertz

