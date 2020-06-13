Italy PM ‘totally calm’ after grilling over pandemic response

You are here

This photo taken on June 11, 2020 and handout on June 12, 2020 by the Palazzo Chigi press office, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses a press conference following a Cabinet meeting at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (File/AFP)
  • Health experts say had the area been quarantined, many lives would have been saved
  • The first town in Italy to be quarantined was Codogno, about an hour south of Nembro and Alzano, on February 21
ROME: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he gave prosecutors a full account of how he handled the coronavirus pandemic that devastated Italy, adding he did not fear a judicial probe would be opened.
“I explained everything to prosecutors. I am totally calm,” Conte said in an interview published Saturday after he was grilled for about three hours on Friday over his handling of the emergency.
“I detailed all the stages in these terrible days during which we fought an invisible enemy. I have nothing to fear,” the premier told La Stampa newspaper.
Conte said he believes he “acted based on science and conscience,” adding: “I have the serenity of one who always carried out each step with the scientific technical committee” offering advice.
“I am not expecting to receive a notice of an opening of a judicial investigation. I have never feared one,” he added.
The epidemic has killed more than 34,000 people in Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries in the world, mostly in the nation’s north.
Chief prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota and her team are trying to find out why a lockdown was not enforced early in the health emergency around the towns of Nembro and Alzano in the northern province of Bergamo.
Health experts say had the area been quarantined, many lives would have been saved.
The team has already met with senior officials in Lombardy, who say it was up to Rome to decide whether certain areas should be shut.
Conte has countered that regions had full discretion to close certain areas where the virus had begun to flare in late February and early March.
“As I have already told investigating magistrates, the chronology of events is very clear,” the premier told La Stampa.
“In light of the epidemiological framework available to us during the first week of March, it would have made no sense to close only the towns of Alzano and Nembro,” he said.
“Our problem at that moment already was to study drastic and immediate solutions for all of Italy. And that’s what we did.”
The first town in Italy to be quarantined was Codogno, about an hour south of Nembro and Alzano, on February 21.
Another nine towns around Codogno were subsequently locked down before the entire region of Lombardy and 14 provinces in neighboring regions of Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna were quarantined on March 8.
Conte imposed a nationwide quarantine on March 10.
 

MADRID: For days now, Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll has been on hold, generating widespread uncertainty about the real state of the epidemic that has claimed more than 27,000 lives.
The health ministry’s emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon, who for months has given a daily briefing on the pandemic’s evolution, acknowledged the “astonishment” and “confusion” generated by the figures.
On May 25, the ministry changed its method of collecting data on confirmed cases and fatalities, initially giving a daily death toll of between 50 and 100.
But the figure then fell to fewer than five per day and on some days there were no deaths at all.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez even told parliament there had been “no deaths” for several days, prompting a backlash from the right and the far-right who have since accused him of hiding the real number of fatalities.
“(The) biggest danger is communicating this idea that the epidemic is over because the virus is still present in our country although at much lower levels,” warned Salvador Macip, an expert in health sciences at Catalonia’s Open University.
Simon has said the new system was set up to facilitate the rapid detection and isolation of any new outbreak and that the regions must provide a detailed breakdown of cases, rather than lumping all figures together.
But last week he acknowledged that the overall number of deaths had remained “frozen” as a result of discrepancies in the figures, which he put down to delays in submitting data in certain regional areas.
Since June 7, the number of dead has stuck at 27,136 while the regional authorities “review the information on deaths ... (until) they can give a precise death date which will give a clearer sequence,” Simon said.
But some regions have hit back, insisting they have submitted all the required data yet saying it wasn’t reflected in the overall balance.
Such was the case with Andalusia whose health minister Jesus Aguirre recently lashed out at the central government’s “total lack of respect for the dead” in publishing lower figures than those submitted by the southern region itself.
One problem with the new system is that it puts “excessive emphasis on reporting the previous day’s figures” because if the data arrive after the deadline, they’re not added to the daily total, explained Kiko Llaneras, a data analyst with El Pais newspaper.
It has turned into “a source of huge disinformation” and in terms of communication it has “tainted the entire debate,” he said.
The situation became even more chaotic this week after the National Statistics Institute (INE) and the Carlos III Health Institute published figures showing that Spain’s death toll has been between 43,000 and 44,000 higher than it has been on average in recent years.
And this “excess mortality” has further inflamed the opposition who point to it as proof the government is playing down the death toll.
But the government has rejected such claims, saying such figures include those who died of other causes or had COVID symptoms and never had a PCR test.
Such testing kits, which were very scarce at the start of the outbreak, have since become essential for confirming a new case and adding it to the overall figures.
“It is normal that the death toll does not coincide with the excess mortality figures,” explained Ildefonso Hernández, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Public Health, saying similar situations occur during flu season and heatwaves.
“Is the government hiding deaths under the carpet? No, it’s not. Is the government communicating clearly? No, it’s not doing that either,” he complained.
“One of the fundamental issues is that the management of information and communicating figures in the epidemic has not been clear enough,” agreed Llaneras.

