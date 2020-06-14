You are here

  • Home
  • Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who started as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with ‘Kai Po Che.’ (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yqm4t

Updated 14 June 2020
AP

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead

  • Police say 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra
  • ‘Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon’
Updated 14 June 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, Press Trust of India news agency and other media outlets reported.
Initial reports citing Mumbai police said the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra.
Rajput, who started as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in “Kai Po Che,” based on the book by Chetan Bhagat.
Social media was flooded with condolences for the actor, with many reacting to the news with disbelief.
“Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless.”
“I can’t believe this at all ... it’s shocking ... a beautiful actor and a good friend ... it’s disheartening,” actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted.
Rajput played former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 film “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.” Among his other movies are “Kedarnath, Sonchiriya” (Golden Bird) and “Raabta” (Connection).
He was last seen in the Netflix film “Drive.”
Mumbai, India’s financial hub and home to Bollywood, has been grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the business of entertainment to a complete halt in the country.

Topics: Bollywood India

Related

Lifestyle
Driven crazy by Netflix heist drama’s endless twists 
Offbeat
Biopic brings Dhoni’s heartbreak to screen

Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker Lina Soualem will be joining the jury panel at Cannes Docs

Updated 14 June 2020
Arab News

Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker Lina Soualem will be joining the jury panel at Cannes Docs

Updated 14 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI:  Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker Lina Soualem will be joining the prestigious jury panel at the forthcoming Cannes Docs, set to take place virtually from Monday, June 22 to Thursday, June 25.

Soualem will be joined on the jury by Zane Balcus, head of the Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries in Latvia, and Lea Maria Strandbaek Sorensen, impact and workshop Manager at Nordisk Panorama, an annual film festival for short and documentary films.

Cannes Docs is a networking event that’s part of the Marché du Film Online platform, which includes talks, special screenings and workshops, as well as a curated showcase of documentaries-in-progress from around the world. 

Last year, Soualem presented her debut documentary “Their Algeria” at the Marche du Film, where it took home the inaugural Docs-in-Progress Award. “Their Algeria” tells the story of Soualem’s grandparents, who separated after 62 years of living together.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Cannes’s virtual Marché du Film has revamped Cannes Docs as a digital-only event giving feature documentary film professionals access to a tailored program of events on a dedicated platform. 

 

Topics: Cannes Docs

Latest updates

TWITTER POLL: Should the shisha ban stay after COVID-19 lockdown ends?
Eight jailed for life over Egyptian official assassination attempt
Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker Lina Soualem will be joining the jury panel at Cannes Docs
Saudi Arabia announces 40 more COVID-19 deaths
Iraq PM pledges to overcome security challenges

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.