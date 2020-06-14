Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead

Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker Lina Soualem will be joining the jury panel at Cannes Docs

DUBAI: Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker Lina Soualem will be joining the prestigious jury panel at the forthcoming Cannes Docs, set to take place virtually from Monday, June 22 to Thursday, June 25.

Soualem will be joined on the jury by Zane Balcus, head of the Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries in Latvia, and Lea Maria Strandbaek Sorensen, impact and workshop Manager at Nordisk Panorama, an annual film festival for short and documentary films.

Cannes Docs is a networking event that’s part of the Marché du Film Online platform, which includes talks, special screenings and workshops, as well as a curated showcase of documentaries-in-progress from around the world.

Last year, Soualem presented her debut documentary “Their Algeria” at the Marche du Film, where it took home the inaugural Docs-in-Progress Award. “Their Algeria” tells the story of Soualem’s grandparents, who separated after 62 years of living together.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Cannes’s virtual Marché du Film has revamped Cannes Docs as a digital-only event giving feature documentary film professionals access to a tailored program of events on a dedicated platform.