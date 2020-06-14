You are here

London’s Harrods to reopen after first closure in 170 years

Harrods will aim to provide the classic shopping experience while ensuring the safety of customers. (AFP)
Staff will be on hand to remind customers of social distancing rules. (MATT CROSSICK)
Updated 14 June 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • A raft of social distancing measures will be introduced to make shopping safe while still aiming to provide the Harrods experience.
  • But new UK quarantine rules mean Gulf Arab customers are unlikely to return soon
LONDON: The UK’s flagship luxury department store Harrods will reopen Monday having closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But new UK quarantine rules mean Gulf Arabs, who are among the store’s most dedicated customers, are unlikely to return soon.

The Knightsbridge store, famed for its selection of high-end brands and fine cuisine, will reopen under strict social distancing rules following its first closure in 170 years.

Saudis and other Gulf Arabs have long flocked to Harrods and the surrounding Knightsbridge area for its glamour, food and high-end shopping. 

But new government measures imposing 14 days' quarantine on most international arrivals could undercut the area's appeal to these sought-after guests and hamper its economic recovery, Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods, told The Sunday Times.

“London is the luxury capital of the world,” he said, “people won’t come.”

A raft of measures will be introduced to ensure shoppers can safely enjoy all that the store has to offer.

Technology will be used to monitor footfall and ensure social distancing can be maintained, while staff will be roaming the seven-floor building reminding customers to respect social distancing rules.

Shoppers will still be able to try on clothes, shoes and watches before they buy, but these will be put straight into quarantine if they aren’t purchased.

The beauty salon and wellness center, unable to ensure the safety of customers, will remain closed. The food hall will have a strictly regulated capacity — hungry visitors may be turned away at the entrance. 

Ward believes the store will still be able to provide the unique shopping experience for which it is famous while respecting strict social distancing measures.

“This is all about shopping as an experience. We’ve been through difficult times, but we want customers to have a joyful happy experience and see the most beautiful products,” he said.

Ward is also confident about the store bouncing back.

“People get back to their old ways very quickly,” he added, “There’s lots of pent up demand.”

Topics: London UK Harrods Coronavirus

Floridians mark Trump’s birthday with flotillas, caravans

Floridians mark Trump’s birthday with flotillas, caravans

  • Trump said his birthday coincided with the 245th anniversary of the US Army’s founding
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: US President Donald Trump’s supporters in Florida were celebrating his birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted homestate.
In Palm Beach County — home of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — separate caravans of trucks, motorcycles and boats were riding along highways and the intercoastal waterway at various times in the morning. The organizers were part of the president’s Florida re-election effort.


The Palm Beach Post reports that an anti-Trump caravan also was riding through the county Sunday to protest racism and call for police reforms.
Pro-Trump flotillas also were planned for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Florida Keys, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville — where Trump is slated to be renominated for a second term at the end of August.
In The Villages, a massive Republican-friendly retirement community northwest of Orlando where golf carts are the vehicles of choice for many residents, Trump supporters were holding a golf-cart parade in honor of the president, who is turning 74.
Speaking to West Point graduates on Saturday, Trump said his birthday coincided with the 245th anniversary of the US Army’s founding.
“Unrelated, going to be my birthday also,” Trump said. “I don’t know if that happened by accident. Did that happen by accident, please? But it’s a great day because of that Army birthday.”

Topics: Donald Trump Florida US elections

