Floridians mark Trump’s birthday with flotillas, caravans

Brian Masotti, left, and Tracey Warren wave flags at the hundreds of boats idling on the St. Johns River during a rally Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida, celebrating President Donald Trump’s birthday. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
Supporters of President Donald Trump wave at the hundreds of boats idling on the St. Johns River during a rally Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida, celebrating Trump’s birthday. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
  • Trump said his birthday coincided with the 245th anniversary of the US Army’s founding
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: US President Donald Trump’s supporters in Florida were celebrating his birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted homestate.
In Palm Beach County — home of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — separate caravans of trucks, motorcycles and boats were riding along highways and the intercoastal waterway at various times in the morning. The organizers were part of the president’s Florida re-election effort.

The Palm Beach Post reports that an anti-Trump caravan also was riding through the county Sunday to protest racism and call for police reforms.
Pro-Trump flotillas also were planned for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Florida Keys, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville — where Trump is slated to be renominated for a second term at the end of August.
In The Villages, a massive Republican-friendly retirement community northwest of Orlando where golf carts are the vehicles of choice for many residents, Trump supporters were holding a golf-cart parade in honor of the president, who is turning 74.
Speaking to West Point graduates on Saturday, Trump said his birthday coincided with the 245th anniversary of the US Army’s founding.
“Unrelated, going to be my birthday also,” Trump said. “I don’t know if that happened by accident. Did that happen by accident, please? But it’s a great day because of that Army birthday.”

France’s Macron says Europe needs to be less dependent on China, US

Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

France’s Macron says Europe needs to be less dependent on China, US

  • The French President said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of French supply chains
Updated 28 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he was accelerating France’s exit from its coronavirus lockdown and that the crisis had laid bare the country’s need for greater economic independence.
In a televised address to the nation, Macron promised that the 500 billion euro cost of keeping companies afloat and people in jobs during the worst downturn since World War Two would not be passed to households through higher taxes.
Restaurants and cafes in Paris will be allowed to reopen fully from Monday, he said, the same day France lifts restrictions at its borders for European Union travelers, bringing sorely needed relief for the hospitality industry.
He said the coronavirus pandemic had exposed the “flaws and fragility” of France’s, and more broadly Europe’s, over-reliance on global supply chains, from the car industry to smart phones and pharmaceuticals.
“The only answer is to build a new, stronger economic model, to work and produce more, so as not to rely on others,” Macron said.
The coronavirus has killed more than 29,300 people in France and forced Macron, a former investment banker, to suspend his economic and social reform drive aimed at spurring growth, creating jobs and deregulating the economy.
The government expects the economy to shrink by 11% in 2020. Macron said he would lay out a detailed blueprint for the final two years of his mandate in July.

