China’s foreigner ban leaves global businesses in limbo

Passengers walk across a hall in Pudong International Airport in Shanghai following preventive procedures against the spread of the coronavirus. (AFP)
  • Many fear for their future as executives, teachers and students are stranded in their home countries
BEIJING: China’s coronavirus travel ban is wreaking havoc among foreign companies and international schools, with many fearing for their future as executives, teachers and students
left stranded in their home countries.

A ban on most foreigners entering the country was implemented in March as the outbreak gathered pace overseas — leaving families separated and firms struggling without key employees.

Even those with valid residence or work permits, or who run businesses, have been shut out, and there was further doubt about when the restrictions would be lifted after a new cluster of infections was detected in Beijing over the weekend.

Jessie Lim, the founder of Frequency Advertising & Event, has been stranded in Singapore since traveling there in January.

“(The ban) really shocked me,” she said, adding that her Chengdu-based firm earned nothing in the first three months of the year as the virus put a stop to gatherings and events.

Lim had been due to return in February when a 14-day quarantine on arrivals was imposed — so she delayed in the hope that measure would be lifted.

Instead, she was stunned when the ban was announced and she was unable to return at all.

Business is expected to pick up in the coming months but Lim is unable to meet clients, and worries she will suffer further losses if she stays away much longer.

Although China set up “fast-track” channels with some countries for key business personnel to return, the process is still complicated and requires an invitation letter and approval by the Foreign Ministry.

One Beijing-based Middle Eastern restaurant said the founders are looking for new owners for their downtown eatery after being stranded in Israel, and were considering making the move home permanent.

St. John Moore, chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in China, called this week for a system allowing British nationals who live in China to return with their families.

“An increasing number of British businesses make China their regional hub and base executives in China with roles across the region. In this current environment, it is not possible to continue that,” he said.

An American Chamber of Commerce survey in May found that 90 percent of 109 member companies had business operations hit by global travel disruptions, which was a top concern.

More than half said being unable to return expatriate staff to China was another worry.

Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber in China added it is “recruitment season” now, when companies move as many as 100 staff members to new roles or appointments.

“But it could be very difficult now (to keep workers in China) because many family members are separated ... many people may just cut their stint short, go home and stay home,” he said.

“How can we make China a good place to live when flights are not operating, quarantine conditions are unfavorable and it’s hard to get visas?“

International schools have also seen students and teachers stranded overseas.

The British Chamber’s Moore said a “significant number of British teachers remain outside China,” presenting challenges for schools to resume in-person classes.

“If this is not resolved, in making China a place where international families with children can continue to work ... we will see a reduction in the attractiveness of China as a place for long-term engagement,” he said.

Some parents have called for refunds on hefty tuition fees with classes unable to resume, adding to the schools’ financial woes.

“The crisis happened just at the moment when we were supposed to pay the second term,” said Karim Vincent Berrada, whose child attends the French International School in Beijing, adding some parents were angry at being made to pay despite there being only online classes.

International schools have made huge investments in China in recent years — hoping to tap demand from expats and wealthier Chinese families seeking an international-standard education for their children.

The number of foreign independent brand campuses has rocketed from seven in 2012 to 74 this year, according to ISC Research.

International schools had already been facing challenges because of falling numbers of expats living in China in recent years.

Sam Fraser, head of field research at ISC Research, warned some schools “might not be in a position to offer refunds or discounts or bear any financial loss.”

Funds for other projects may have to be put on hold if cash is redirected to keep the school running, he said, and “we think it is inevitable that some schools will be forced to close.”

Greece is ‘ready to welcome tourists,’ says prime minister

  • I am interested in making Greece the safest destination in Europe: Kyriakos Mitsotakis
FIRA, Greece: From the emblematic island of Santorini, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Greece is “ready to welcome tourists” in complete safety after the coronavirus lockdown, whose impact on tourism will be “significant.”

“Greek tourism is back,” said Mitsotakis, two days before the reopening of the tourist season.

The return of tourists to Greece from around 30 countries by air, sea and land, begins on Monday.

“Everything is ready in terms of making sure that we ensure the proper social distancing guidelines, said Mitsotakis, adding that safety and health is “our No. 1 priority.”

“We want visitors to feel safe. I am not interested in making Greece the No. 1 destination in Europe.

“I am interested in making Greece the safest destination in Europe.”

Greece has been relatively unscathed by the virus with just 183 deaths.

After stopping at Fira hospital, where he again spoke of the “success” of his government “in overcoming the first wave of the pandemic,” the prime minister visited the archaeological site of Akrotiri by greeting “the incredibly diverse cultural heritage” of Greece.

But in a country where tourism is crucial to the economy, accounting for almost 25 percent of the GDP, Mitsotakis admitted that the impact of confinement on the tourism sector would be “significant.”

Only “a fraction” of the 33 million tourists who visited Greece last year would turn up this summer, he cautioned

“The honest answer is I don’t know what the real impact on the GDP will be,” said Mitsotakis.

“We’ll try to save whatever we can to make sure our sector stays alive ... and can survive what will obviously be a very difficult summer

“A lot will depend on how comfortable people feel.”

Only the airports of Athens and Thessaloniki will be reopened to flights from around 30 countries on Monday, while regional airports, including that of Santorini, are due to reopen on July 1.

Before this date, any passenger who tests positive for COVID-19 must submit to a 14-day isolation period in a hotel at the expense of the Greek state.

The government hopes to lift “all restrictions” in July and wants to “extend the tourist season” when the Greek weather permits “living outside” which is less conducive to the transmission of the virus.

Asked about possible new outbreaks of coronavirus in Greece, he said there was no “risk-free approach.”

“We are dealing with a dangerous virus,” he said. “It’s still here, it hasn’t disappeared.

“We are taking an extremely calculated risk,” he added, stressing that a new total containment was not “tenable” or “an option.”

“We are doing the best that we possibly can.”

