Nepal draws India’s ire with new outlines of territorial map

In this picture taken on June 13, 2020, protesters hold a banner with a new map during a demonstration against the government's handling of the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Katmandu. Nepal's lower house of parliament on June 13 approved a new national emblem with a controversial political map that includes strategic territories disputed with its giant neighbour India. (AFP)
Sanjay Kumar

  • New Delhi says plan not “tenable,” violates current understanding
NEW DELHI: India has reacted strongly to Nepal’s decision to redraw the border between the two countries and issue a new map that includes disputed territories within its boundary.

India’s Foreign Ministry said late on Saturday that the plan was “not tenable.”

“This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and (is) violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues,” a statement from the ministry said.

It is the latest volley in the diplomatic row between the two countries, which began in November last year after New Delhi issued a new political map claiming the disputed territory of Kalapani. 

This led to protests in Nepal, with Katmandu demanding a bilateral meeting between the two nations.

However, India did not try to assuage the Himalayan state’s concerns.

The crisis between the two neighbors — who share more than 1,800 km of border territory — reached a flashpoint on May 8 when New Delhi announced the inauguration of a Himalayan road link that passes through the disputed area of Kalapani.

Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli’s Cabinet then issued a new political map of the country showing Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within its borders.

India objected to the move, saying the new Nepal map “included parts of the Indian territory.”

On Saturday, the simmering border dispute took a dramatic turn when the lower house of Nepal’s parliament passed a bill claiming sovereign rights over the disputed territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in the Himalayan region. 

The bill goes to the upper house of the parliament on Sunday and could become law, after the approval of the president, if it is passed there.

Political analysts call the development a “failure of diplomacy” and the “result of a growing trust deficit” between the two.

“Tension between India and Nepal is not a good commentary on India’s foreign policy,” Professor Sukh Deo Muni of the New Delhi-based Institute of Defense Studies and Analysis told Arab News on Sunday.

He added that “in any bilateral relationship, 100 percent responsibility cannot lie with only one partner.”

“Yes, India has erred and offended Nepal’s sensitivities on many occasions, but all this is not India’s responsibility. Nepal also has a role to play in this escalation,” Muni said, before questioning the timing of Nepal’s claims on the disputed territories.

“Nepal has been silent on India’s position on these disputed areas for 150 years. Its map submitted in the UN does not show these territories as belonging to them. Even the constitution of 2015 does not show these territories as Nepalese territories. The problem is due to the trust deficit and lack of understanding of the change that has happened in both the countries over the years,” he said.

He reasons it is due to a more informed and nationalism-conscious youth in Nepal.

“Today, Nepal is a democracy, and its overwhelming youth population is more conscious of its identity and nationalism. Indian policymakers have not been able to recognize the change that has taken place in Nepal over the years. Nepal has also failed to understand new India,” he said before adding the role of China to the equation.

“China is a factor, and Beijing’s support has emboldened Nepal in going belligerent,” he said, finding fault in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-touted “neighborhood first policy.”

“There is a gap between policy intent and implementation. Be it Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh, India has problems,” Muni said.

Professor Mallika Shakya, an academic from Nepal who is teaching at the New Delhi-based South Asia University, believes that the current belligerence of Nepal has its “roots in an incremental chain of events and India’s past mistakes.”

“India’s blockade of the Nepali border in 2015 immediately after the devastating earthquake in the region and New Delhi’s lack of support for the new constitution in 2015 when the whole country was rejoicing did not go down well with the people of Nepal,” Shakya told Arab News.

She blamed the Indian media for “contributing to this grave diplomatic failure and the breakdown of trust,” discarding the popular narrative in India that Katmandu was acting at the behest of China.

“Such narrative is problematic at many levels because it disacknowledges Nepal’s sovereignty and belittles it as a colonial master would do; it is unfortunate that liberal media has been as much a culprit of keeping this pseudo-narrative alive as pro-state media. This does not help anyone, and there is no truth behind it,” the Nepalese academic said.

She said that the only way out of the current impasse was “the engagement between the civil societies of both the countries.”

“The civil society must come forward to work toward rebuilding bridges and taking control of the broader narrative before things further descend to chaos,” Shakya said.

Bangladesh loses doctors to COVID-19

SHEHAB SUMON

  • Nearly 1,200 healthcare workers contract infection with 36 deaths reported
DHAKA: Dr. Sabrina Arif Chaudhury says working with fear was not something she ever expected as a heart surgeon in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Everything changed in April when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak began to spread across the country, infecting thousands and killing mostly doctors on the frontline.

“Every moment, I live with the fear of becoming infected. My life has changed completely. I haven’t visited my ailing father for the past three months despite being a practicing doctor. It hurts me a lot, but I am helpless,” Chaudhury, who works at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD), told Arab News on Sunday.

Coupled with the risk of contracting the deadly disease is the added stress of putting in 12 hours of work, as opposed to the usual eight, to support the strained health sector during the pandemic.

Longer shifts have meant fewer hours with her two children and husband, whom she hardly gets to spend time with due to the stringent social distancing measures.

“After returning home at the end of an extremely stressful day, I have to stay away from my two children as I can’t risk infecting them. My family life has been disrupted completely,” Chaudhury added.

Her reactions are not exaggerated.

As frontline workers dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country, Bangladeshi doctors are now some its foremost victims. At least 36 doctors have died from the disease in the past two months alone, according to the Bangladesh Doctors’ Foundation (BDF).

As of Sunday, around 1,200 doctors had tested positive for the disease.  

“We are losing senior doctors of the country, which is an irreparable loss for the health sector. I am anxious about the situation,” Dr. Nirupam Das, chief administrator of BDF, told Arab News. 

Das reasons the high rate of death among doctors is owing to the fact that several of them had been brought in from adjacent areas to treat infected patients in the capital.

“Those who deal with clinical and preclinical patients are the most affected. Also, while treating severe COVID-19 patients in intensive care, doctors are exposed to the aerosol-generating procedure, which makes them more vulnerable to a high dose of infection, with severe consequences for their health,” Das said, adding that out of the 100,000 registered doctors, nearly 80,000 are dealing with COVID-19 patients, increasing their chances of contracting the virus. 

Dr. Mohammad Mushtaq Husain, public health expert and adviser at the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research, said there are other reasons for the high fatality count as well. These include a lack of testing facilities in the early stages of the pandemic, scarcity of personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors, and lack of doctors’ familiarity with PPE use and disposal, to name a few.

“In many cases, patients visited doctors with COVID-19 symptoms and later on, many of these patients tested positive, resulting in the doctors being infected also. Sometimes, patients hide their symptoms, which invariably impacts the doctors treating them,” Husain told Arab News. 

“All is not lost,” he said, adding that he expected the situation to take a turn for the better due to an increased testing capacity and doctors becoming “more cautious and familiar” in the use of protective gear.  

According to Worldometer’s COVID-19 tracker update, Bangladesh ranks 18th in terms of the total number of infected people. In contrast, it ranks 10th in terms of the daily increase in infection rate, with 90,000 cases as of Sunday.

However, that is little solace for those who have lost loved ones in the country’s battle with the disease.

Although time has passed, Dr. Khaleda Yasmin Mirza says that she still cannot come to terms with her husband’s passing. Dr. Mirza Nazim Uddin had served at the front line during the outbreak, before he succumbed to the disease himself.

“He received the best treatment in the hospital. Doctors from home and abroad joined hands to treat him. From the onset of the outbreak, he was cautious and took maximum precautions as a doctor. I think, despite everything, he contracted the virus from an undetected patient,” Mirza, who works as a gynecologist at the Square Hospital, told Arab News. 

Authorities, for their part, are unrelenting in their efforts to limit the pandemic.
As of Sunday, a total of 317,000 people have been tested, with 60,785 placed under quarantine, according to a statement by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Additionally, 59 laboratories are equipped to test virus samples across the country, with half of these located in Dhaka.

