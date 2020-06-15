UAE vital sector workers to get bonuses for coronavirus efforts
DUBAI: UAE cabinet set a system and criteria to provide bonuses for vital sector workers as a show of gratitude for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative aims to show gratitude and appreciation for individuals who were a big part in bearing the burden of COVID-19, Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a tweet.
“Today, we decided on a system and set criteria for determining bonuses for workers in vital jobs in emergencies… appreciation is due to everyone who has contributed in bearing the burdens of the crisis with us,” the Prime Minister and Vice President tweeted.
وأقررنا اليوم نظاماً ومعايير لتحديد صرف المكافآت للعاملين في الوظائف الحيوية خلال الأوقات الطارئة .. التقدير واجب لكل من ساهم وشارك في تحمل الأعباء معنا خلال الأزمة ... ونقول للجميع القادم دائماً أفضل في دولة الإمارات .. pic.twitter.com/BdZheQ53zG
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 14, 2020
Al-Maktoum has approved of several other initiatives during the cabinet meeting, such as launching the Governance System for the Federal Government Board to improve transparency and efficiency and the creation of Al-Etihad Digital Payments Company as a national platform for quick digital payments.
The UAE has reported 42,294 coronavirus infections, 27,462 recoveries and 289 deaths as of June 14.