UAE vital sector workers to get bonuses for coronavirus efforts 

Al-Maktoum has approved of several other initiatives during the cabinet meeting. (WAM)
DUBAI: UAE cabinet set a system and criteria to provide bonuses for vital sector workers as a show of gratitude for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
The initiative aims to show gratitude and appreciation for individuals who were a big part in bearing the burden of COVID-19, Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a tweet.
“Today, we decided on a system and set criteria for determining bonuses for workers in vital jobs in emergencies… appreciation is due to everyone who has contributed in bearing the burdens of the crisis with us,” the Prime Minister and Vice President tweeted.

Al-Maktoum has approved of several other initiatives during the cabinet meeting, such as launching the Governance System for the Federal Government Board to improve transparency and efficiency and the creation of Al-Etihad Digital Payments Company as a national platform for quick digital payments.
The UAE has reported 42,294 coronavirus infections, 27,462 recoveries and 289 deaths as of June 14.

Million-dollar patient: US COVID-19 survivor gets heart-stopping hospital bill

Updated 14 June 2020
AFP

Million-dollar patient: US COVID-19 survivor gets heart-stopping hospital bill

  • Michael Flor was admitted to a hospital in the northwestern city on March 4, and stayed for 62 days
Updated 14 June 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: A 70-year-old American man who nearly died of COVID-19 has been billed a heart-stopping $1.1 million for his hospital expenses, the Seattle Times reported Saturday.
Michael Flor was admitted to a hospital in the northwestern city on March 4, and stayed for 62 days — at one point coming so close to death that nurses held up the phone so his wife and children could say goodbye.
But he recovered and was discharged on May 5 to the cheers of nursing staff — only to receive a 181-page bill totaling $1,122,501.04, he told the newspaper.
That includes: $9,736 per day for the intensive care room, nearly $409,000 for its transformation into a sterile room for 42 days, $82,000 for the use of a ventilator for 29 days, and nearly $100,000 for two days when his prognosis was life-threatening.
Flor is covered by Medicare, a government insurance program for the elderly, and should not have to take out his wallet, according to the Times.
But in a country where health care is among the most expensive in the world — and the idea of socializing it remains hugely controversial — he said he feels “guilty” knowing that taxpayers will bear much of the cost.
“It was a million bucks to save my life, and of course I’d say that’s money well-spent ... But I also know I might be the only one saying that,” the Times quoted him as saying.
A gigantic plan adopted by Congress to keep the American economy afloat through the coronavirus shutdowns includes a $100 million budget to compensate hospitals and private insurance companies that treated COVID-19 patients.

