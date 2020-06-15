Dubai-based e-tailer Nisnass to shut down 

DUBAI: UAE-based Al Tayer Group has announced that e-tailer Nisnass will close down from July 16.

The parent company did not specify the reasons for the closure.

“As with many startups, we are compelled to continuously review our trajectory and focus our resources towards achieving our mission in the most effective way,” a released statement read. “Nisnass has played an instrumental role in our evolutionary journey and has valuably contributed to the maturity of our organization and the growth of our digital team.”

However, Nisnass’ sister company, Ounass, will continue to operate.

“Our next step will be to redirect our talent, absolute focus and resources into accelerating the successful growth of Ounass as the leader in the Middle East online luxury sphere; solidifying our position as the region’s go-to luxury shopping destination,” the release added.

The online shopping platform is now offering a 90 percent discount on all their products.

First launched as a smartphone application in 2018, Nisnass featured brands including Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Gap and more.

The e-tailer offered customers options like pay on delivery and free returns.

Nisnass is not the first online shopping platform to shut down in the region. In April, Luxury modest wear e-tailer The Modist announced it will stop operating.

The decision was made amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.