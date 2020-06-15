You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai-based e-tailer Nisnass to shut down 

Dubai-based e-tailer Nisnass to shut down 

Nisnass first launched as a smartphone application in 2018. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ncvdz

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai-based e-tailer Nisnass to shut down 

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE-based Al Tayer Group has announced that e-tailer Nisnass will close down from July 16. 

The parent company did not specify the reasons for the closure.

“As with many startups, we are compelled to continuously review our trajectory and focus our resources towards achieving our mission in the most effective way,” a released statement read. “Nisnass has played an instrumental role in our evolutionary journey and has valuably contributed to the maturity of our organization and the growth of our digital team.”

However, Nisnass’ sister company, Ounass, will continue to operate. 

“Our next step will be to redirect our talent, absolute focus and resources into accelerating the successful growth of Ounass as the leader in the Middle East online luxury sphere; solidifying our position as the region’s go-to luxury shopping destination,” the release added.

The online shopping platform is now offering a 90 percent discount on all their products. 

First launched as a smartphone application in 2018, Nisnass featured brands including Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Gap and more. 

The e-tailer offered customers options like pay on delivery and free returns.

Nisnass is not the first online shopping platform to shut down in the region. In April, Luxury modest wear e-tailer The Modist announced it will stop operating. 

The decision was made amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Nisnass

Is Kanye West launching Yeezy makeup?

Updated 12 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Is Kanye West launching Yeezy makeup?

Updated 12 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: If you’re a fan of Yeezy’s earth-tone casualwear and iconic sneakers, then you’ll be pleased to know that musician and fashion designer Kanye West is reportedly expanding his label to include beauty products. 

Following in the footsteps of his wife Kim Kardashian West and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, the rapper’s company has filed for a “Yeezy” trademark to cover all beauty and skincare products. This will include everything from make-up and false eyelashes to fragrances and even “aromatherapy pillows.”

Not much else is known about the potential Yeezy cosmetics range, however if the beauty line is set to take after the fashion range, fans can expect plenty of muted neutrals. 

However, it’s also possible that nothing will come out of the recent trademark. In 2017, West’s team had filed legal documents declaring their intention to produce a range of products including makeup and fragrances that would be named after his late mother, Donda West. The presumed plans have yet to publicly materialize.

Meanwhile, last year, his sister-in-law Kendall Jenner filed for a beauty trademark for “Kendall” and “Kendall Jenner,” which has not come into fruition yet.

The rapper recently made headlines for donating $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. The money will reportedly go towards legal fees as well as covering future college tuition for Gianna Floyd, the six year old daughter of George Floyd.

Topics: Kanye West Yeezy

Latest updates

Dubai-based e-tailer Nisnass to shut down 
Tunisian MP says Ennahda party has links to terrorism
Is Kanye West launching Yeezy makeup?
UAE vital sector workers to get bonuses for coronavirus efforts
Sotheby’s, Dubai galleries partner to raise money for UNHCR COVID-19 fund

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.