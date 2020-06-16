Abu Dhabi museums and cultural sites gear up for reopening

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has issued new safety guidelines ahead of the reopening of museums and cultural sites, state news agency WAM reported.
Facilities will be allowed to operate at a 40 percent capacity and will be required to follow social distancing rules and crowd control measures, as well as having thermal cameras installed at entrances.
.@dctabudhabi has issued regulations for opening museums and cultural sites, with preventative measures for the health & safety of visitors & employees that include not exceeding 40% of the facility’s capacity, wearing masks & gloves and regular sterilisation of each facility. pic.twitter.com/2WOArQPpMx
“Strict measures will be implemented at all our cultural sites and museums which will ensure that visitors will have a high degree of confidence that their health and safety will be of paramount importance when they visit,” Acting Undersecretary of DCT Saood Al-Hosani said.
Meanwhile, UAE authorities have extended the ban of moving into and out of the capital Abu Dhabi for another week to curb the spread of coronavirus.