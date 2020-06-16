TWITTER POLL: Arab News readers split over COVID-19 travel risks

Hundreds of voters were split on whether they would be traveling as countries began to reopen their borders for visitors after the three-month coronavirus international lockdown.

Despite preparations for the resumption of flights with precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus, only 39.5 percent of 1,810 voters said they felt safe to travel in an Arab News Twitter poll.

The other 37.5 percent of voters felt that the risk of infection was too high, while 23 percent said they would wait for a vaccine to be released before traveling.

As international borders begin to slowly open, would you travel despite the threat of #COVID19 infection? — Arab News (@arabnews) June 14, 2020

The poll was taken after several counties in the middle east announced the ease of their travel resections.

In this pandemic time everyone need there family. International flight must start for like family who are in gulf — Muzamil Khan (@Muzamil86169855) June 14, 2020

The UAE’s foreign ministry and National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management said on Monday that certain groups of people could make journeys abroad from June 23.

The wide spread of the virus makes it hard to travel. The only possible way for traveling is to have vaccine — فهد الغامدي (@al3alamy1988) June 14, 2020

Egypt also plans to resume flights next month with countries that have opened their airports. Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar said Sunday that all airports would reopen on July 1.

The Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism is also expected to be held on Wednesday to discuss the implications of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the Arab tourism sector, and solutions for the sector’s recovery in the region.