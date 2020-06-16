You are here

Arab League says Turkey is copying Iranian interference in Arab world

Turkey was urged to stop its interventions in the region's conflicts by the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League on Tuesday. (AFP/File Photo)
Arab News

  • Hossam Zaki compared Turkey's behavior with the destabilizing role Iran plays in the Middle East
LONDON: Turkey was condemned for its violations in Libya and urged to stop its interference in the region's conflicts by the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League on Tuesday.

Citing Turkish action in Libya, Hossam Zaki compared Turkey's behavior with the destabilizing role Iran plays in the Middle East, saying: "Turkey and Iran do not respect the principles of good neighborliness with the Arab countries, and are stoking the fire of discord," telling Egypt's news agency that Turkish and Iranian interference in Arab affairs must stop.

He also said Turkish interference in Syria and Iraq and its recruiting of foreign fighters and terrorists to fight in Libya soil were "unacceptable" to Arabs.

The official said Turkey’s agreement with the Libyan government covertly aims to achieve economic, political and military gains, adding that Tehran and Ankara are supporting militias in the region to serve their agendas.

 

 

Topics: Middle East Turkey Libya Iran

Yemen repatriates more nationals from Jordan, Egypt

Yemen repatriates more nationals from Jordan, Egypt

  • The report said Yemen’s government continues to work with stranded citizens to help repatriate them back home
DUBAI: Yemen repatriated over 300 stranded nationals from Jordan and Egypt amid coronavirus travel restrictions, state news agency Saba New reported.
The plane from Egypt with 174 Yemenis onboard landed in Seiyun Airport in Hadramout, and all arrivals had to undergo coronavirus PCR tests.
The other flight, which helped return 147 citizens from Jordan, arrived in Aden’s airport.
The report said Yemen’s government continues to work with stranded citizens to help repatriate them back home.

Topics: Yemen Coronavirus Egypt

