Arab League says Turkey is copying Iranian interference in Arab world

LONDON: Turkey was condemned for its violations in Libya and urged to stop its interference in the region's conflicts by the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League on Tuesday.

Citing Turkish action in Libya, Hossam Zaki compared Turkey's behavior with the destabilizing role Iran plays in the Middle East, saying: "Turkey and Iran do not respect the principles of good neighborliness with the Arab countries, and are stoking the fire of discord," telling Egypt's news agency that Turkish and Iranian interference in Arab affairs must stop.

He also said Turkish interference in Syria and Iraq and its recruiting of foreign fighters and terrorists to fight in Libya soil were "unacceptable" to Arabs.

The official said Turkey’s agreement with the Libyan government covertly aims to achieve economic, political and military gains, adding that Tehran and Ankara are supporting militias in the region to serve their agendas.