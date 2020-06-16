You are here

Saudi consumer spending spikes after curfew lifted, experts say

A worker wears a protective suit, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), sterilizes the tables before the customers sit down after a restaurant reopened, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 13, 2020. Picture taken June 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Hebshi Alshammari

Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Consumer spending in Saudi Arabia jumped by 142 percent in the first week after the curfew was lifted from SR3.25 billion to SR7.85 billion, including the Eid days.

However, newly reopened shops and people released from lockdown were not the only reasons for the spending spree, according to experts.

Marketing, consumption and sociology specialists told Arab News that the spending spike can also be attributed to Saudis’ high purchasing power.

Dr. Hassan M. Somili, an assistant professor in marketing communications, said spending motives differ from person to person, but the most important factor is income level — people with lower incomes tend to spend on basic needs, while those with higher incomes buy more luxury goods.

“The culture of a society comes into play here and has a big impact on an individual’s level of spending. Each society has their own lifestyles,” said Somili.

“For example, people tend to spend more money on food and drinks during Ramadan or when welcoming a guest or throwing a party. It’s part of our Arab culture. People in the West tend to save money and spend less.”

The coronavirus pandemic has decreased demand for travel and hospitality services as people focus on basic needs.

He said recent government procedures pushing an increase in tax and customs tariffs will play a large role in reducing unnecessary consumer spending.

Mohammad Sabbah, a business development specialist, said: “The contracting sector has been negatively impacted while spending has decreased immensely. But compared with the aviation sector, the contracting sector is in a better condition.”

He said that more time is needed to tell how businesses will adapt to the pandemic.

“During pandemic conditions, markets and an individual’s level of spending are likely to be affected, while investors shy away from investing, even in sectors that have seen rising consumer spending levels,” he added.

He believes that business opportunities provided by the pandemic come with risks.

“One of the methods used for companies to overcome this crisis is to cut down on basic expenses, reposition, and reconsider their share within the market,” he said.

Mohammed Al-Hamad, the former chairman of the Consumer Protection Association, said an individual with high purchasing power will spend more on luxuries and frequently visit malls.

He said that more programs should be created to increase public awareness of saving and spending money on essential things, with a greater focus on property ownership and debt management.

“Another priority is college for children,” he added.

Dr. Turki Abdul Aziz Al-Matrouk, an assistant professor of sociology at King Saud University, attributed high consumer spending in Saudi Arabia to high income levels and low prices of consumables relative to other countries.

He said: “The Kingdom has a well-knit and interconnected society and they love to get together and organize banquets and small parties where family members attend. However, the pandemic has forced people to think twice before buying luxurious items.”

Consumer behavior patterns in Saudi society will change as the pandemic subsides, he said, adding, “Saudi families will focus more on saving money and planning for the future.”

JEDDAH: Highlighting the importance of continuity in policies, the chair of the a think tank Dr. Fahad Al-Turki said the T20 will assess new challenges and will provide recommendations based on facts.

Al-Turki, who is vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KASPARC), said the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is the latest challenge and its effects will be felt in the long term. “This is the most civilizational threat that that we have seen in our lifetime,” he said.

Think20 (T20) is the intellectual backbone behind the success of the G20 presidencies in meeting challenges and responsibilities.

The second day of the T20 Virtual Conference was held on Tuesday to discuss approaches and policy briefs on a number of global issues.

Talking to Arab News, Al-Turki said ensuring continuity to legacy task forces (TF) is key to the success of G20 policy briefs and meeting challenges.

He said that, in addition to working on existing issues within the framework created by previous presidencies, it is necessary to identify new issues facing the world or specific countries.

As far as the pandemic is concerned, he said: “The Kingdom is in a unique position as the number of research papers submitted has surpassed that of (previous G20 hosts) Japan (100+ research papers) and Argentina (75 research papers).”

“Our mandate is to provide fact-based policy recommendations across all task forces. This pandemic has created another dimension for financial architecture; for example, we need to digitalize and create a regulatory budget for it. Social cohesion has also been significantly impacted by social distancing and lockdowns,” Al-Turki added.

More than 500 people from different walks of life attended the first day of the virtual conference. A total of 12 of webinars were held ahead of the event, which included policymakers and chairs of working groups, to understand the implications the pandemic for the priorities of each task force.

The aim of the webinars was to customize policy briefs and to make draft recommendations ahead of the G20 Summit.

“We will only provide recommendations based on concrete, credible and unbiased research, this is our responsibility at T20,” Al-Turki said.
 

