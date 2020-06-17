You are here

Hong Kong firm key to Premier League return

Prenetics/Circle DNA, a start-up in Hong Kong, has found 16 positive cases in the 8,687 tests it has carried out. (AFP)
Updated 17 June 2020
AFP

  Small company's ability to set up screening at clubs allows football to start again
HONG KONG: The thousands of coronavirus tests that have enabled the Premier League to return this week have an unlikely source — a little-known start-up in Hong Kong.

The company Prenetics/Circle DNA is playing a key role in rebooting the world’s most popular football league after landing a £4 million ($5 million) contract to screen its players and staff.

It has set up stations at each of the Premier League’s 20 clubs, carrying out testing twice a week — using laboratories in Britain — in the run-up to Wednesday’s return to play.

So far, 8,687 deep-throat and nasal swab tests have turned up 16 cases, with Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City, Bournemouth, Watford and Burnley all revealing positive results.

The screening, with results available within 48 hours, has been a major factor in the return of the Premier League, whose global appeal is exemplified by its huge following in Asia.

“We’re very proud to be able to do this role,” co-founder and CEO Danny Yeung told AFP at the company’s office-and-laboratory complex in Hong Kong.

“I think our entire team will feel very proud when the Premier League comes back to action.”

The Premier League contract was a departure for the Hong Kong firm, whose core business is carrying out DNA tests for consumers keen to know their health risks for diseases such as cancer.

Discussions began about two months ago, after the pandemic had halted professional sport worldwide and as competitions searched for ways to restart safely.

Prenetics/Circle DNA is now in talks with other major competitions, including Spain’s La Liga. COVID-19 looks likely to linger as a hazard for professional sport until a vaccine is available. “Right now we are talking to all the major sports associations,” said Yeung. “These are your rugbys, your crickets, racing, et cetera.”

Yeung’s company is also offering individual tests to people in Hong Kong on a not-for-profit basis, charging HK$985 ($127) a time.

“For us, we’re treating COVID-19 not really from a profit perspective, but because we do have the responsibility to do something for COVID,” he said. “And certainly if the community gets back a little bit to normal, it’s better for everyone involved — the community, our employees and our future business.

“Ultimately we feel that if we are to fight COVID it’s not one company that can do this,” Yeung added.

“It needs to be a collaboration between the public and private sector and multiple companies need to pull together to have a solution.”

Topics: Hong Kong Premier league COVD-19

Abu Dhabi fund boosts stake in Spanish mobile tower operator Cellnex

Reuters

  • Abu Dhabi Investment Authority raised its holdings in Cellnex to 6.97 percent on June 10
  • Cellnex has bought tens of thousands of phone towers across Europe in the past few years
MADRID: Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund raised its stake in Spanish mobile phone tower operator Cellnex after it had broken a shareholders pact with the Benetton family and Singapore’s sovereign fund last month.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority raised its stake in Cellnex to 6.97 percent on June 10, the Spanish stock market regulator said in a filing on Tuesday. The fund had said last month it owned 6.73 percent in Cellnex.
Italy’s Benetton family and the two sovereign funds announced last month they would break the shareholders pact that allowed them to control 29.9 percent in Cellnex.
After the operation, the Benettons would hold 16.45 percent in the telecom company and the two funds would each own 6.73 percent, the three investors said.
The Benettons and the Singapore fund have not announced any change in their respective holdings in Cellnex.
Spun off from Spanish infrastructure operator Abertis in 2015, Cellnex has expanded quickly and now has a market capitalization of close to $22.56 billion, making it the eighth largest company on the IBEX 35 blue-chip index.
Cellnex has bought tens of thousands of phone towers across Europe in the past few years and now controls more than 50,000 sites. It is seen as a key player in a potential consolidation of the European telecoms infrastructure market.

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE ADIA Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

