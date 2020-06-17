You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi fund launches $1bn pandemic stimulus plan to help industry

Saudi fund launches $1bn pandemic stimulus plan to help industry

Saudi Industrial Development Fund has launched a SR3.7 billion ($1 billion) stimulus plan to support industrial projects affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m5w3q

Updated 50 sec ago
Fahad Alzahrani 

Saudi fund launches $1bn pandemic stimulus plan to help industry

  • The fund will provide loans to finance the purchase of raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical supplies companies for up to six months
Updated 50 sec ago
Fahad Alzahrani 

RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) has launched a SR3.7 billion ($1 billion) stimulus plan to support industrial projects affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative aims to support more than 500 industrial projects by deferring and restructuring loan instalments for small, medium and large industrial enterprises.

It will also  provide lines of credit to finance up to three months of operating expenses for qualified small and medium enterprises, and issue loans for medical and pharmaceutical supplies producers, SIDF said on Tuesday.

The package will support 381 small enterprises by delaying or restructuring loan installments worth SR800 million. A further 123 medium-sized enterprises will benefit from SR800 million in financial support while 15 large enterprises will get SR1.3 billion. Some 14 medical sector enterprises with loans that fall due in 2020 will get about SR70 million in support.

SIDF Vice President of Credit and Business Adel Alsuhaimi said that the move aims to offer lines of credit to partly finance up to three months of operating expenses.

The industrial fund will also offer loans to finance the purchase of raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical supplies companies for up to six months.

Governments worldwide are being forced to intervene to shield companies in economically important sectors from financial collapse as the coronavirus pandemic brought production to a standstill.

The SIDF was established in 1974 to provide financial support to the private industrial sector.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) Coronavirus

Related

Corporate News
SIDF lends Nal Foods SR22m for Tabuk feed mill
Business & Economy
SIDF approves SR1.6 billion for 44 projects

Plane speaking: IEA says aviation fallout will hold back oil recovery

Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Plane speaking: IEA says aviation fallout will hold back oil recovery

  • The IEA estimates that demand for jet fuel and kerosene will fall by 62 percent in the second quarter from the same time last year
Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Demand for petrol and diesel is set to heal by the end of the year, but the coronavirus crisis is likely to leave scars on the airline industry and the oil market, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

The IEA continued to upgrade its forecasts for the oil market in its latest monthly report as more countries ease lockdown measures that have pushed the world economy into its greatest crisis since the Great Depression.

It now expects 2020 oil demand to come in at 91.7 million barrels per day (mbd), a drop of 8.1 mbd from last year. That is an improvement on its May estimate an 8.6 mbd reduction and the April estimate of a 9.3 mbd drop.

The IEA noted that year-on-year consumption figures have been rising steadily since “Black April” when the lockdown measures were at their peak. The 21.8 mbd drop in April was pared to an estimated 18.6 mbd reduction in May. The drop is expected to narrow to 12.9 mbd in June and 7.4 mbd in July.

The IEA pointed to a number of encouraging signs of a recovery.

“For demand, increased mobility indicators in the March-May period provided support: in particular, China’s strong exit from lockdown measures has seen demand in April almost back to year-ago levels,” it said.

It also noted a strong rebound in India in May, although demand was still well below last year’s level.

“In the second half of the year the easing of lockdown measures in many countries should provide a boost,” it said.

The IEA released its first forecasts for 2021, when it sees demand rising by 5.7 mbd “as activity begins to return to normal across vast swathes of the economy.”

That will bring global oil demand back up to 97.4 mbd, which it noted will still be 2.4 mbd below the 2019 level, which it said “is largely explained by the dire situation of the aviation sector.”

The IEA estimated that demand for jet fuel and kerosene will fall by 62 percent in the second quarter from the same time last year, and only slowly recover as air travel is likely to be held back by restrictions and lower demand until a vaccine is found.

“Unlike gasoline and diesel, which are likely to recover to close to pre-crisis levels by the end of 2020, the outlook for jet fuel is more uncertain,” it said.

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA) Coronaviirus

Related

Business & Economy
Investors, scientists urge IEA to take bolder climate stance
Business & Economy
Energy investment to take big hit from pandemic, IEA forecasts

Latest updates

Saudi fund launches $1bn pandemic stimulus plan to help industry
Plane speaking: IEA says aviation fallout will hold back oil recovery
IMF gloom deepens over global outlook
Iraq lowers June oil exports, gets closer to OPEC+ target
Hong Kong firm key to Premier League return

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.