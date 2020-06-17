KSRelief distributes food items in parts of Aden

You are here

ADEN: The King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Tuesday distributed food items weighing over 25 tons in parts of Yemen’s Aden governorate. 

The aid was distributed among families displaced from Hodeidah governorate due to the recent torrential rains.  

The food packages were distributed in cooperation with the Charity Coalition for Humanitarian Relief. 

The aid comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts from the Kingdom, represented by KSRelief, to improve Yemenis’ living conditions. 

Saudi Arabia is the largest donor to humanitarian efforts in Yemen. 

The center has implemented 211 health projects in Yemen since 2018. 

The projects provided assistance and relief to Yemenis in different governorates, especially areas hit by the impact of the ongoing conflict with the Houthis. 

The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war. It plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Iranian-backed Houthis. 

KSRelief’s initiatives in Yemen have cost more than $620 million.

Ihsan Bafakih, governor of Saudi Arabia's State Properties General Authority

Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Ihsan Bafakih, governor of Saudi Arabia's State Properties General Authority

Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Ihsan Bafakih has been the governor of the State Properties General Authority (SPGA) since December 2018.
Bafakih holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, US. He is also a wealth manager certified by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.
He also attended several advanced courses in career training at leading institutions such as the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland.
Before his current role as SPGA governor, Bafakih worked as the CEO of Mohammed I. AlSubeaei and Sons Investment Co. and as the chief financial officer of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.
He has been an active member of the Saudi-American Business Council since 2010. He is also a member of the Saudi-Singaporean Business Council.
The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture signed an agreement with the SPGA to establish an integrated model administrative complex for its different departments on a piece of state-owned land in Riyadh.
The agreement aims to achieve optimal and effective use of the state’s real estate at the lowest cost by increasing cooperation with the private sector to carry out government projects.
Commenting on the agreement, Bafakih said the SPGA manages state-owned real estate assets and its methodology stands on four key pillars: Protection, productivity, efficiency, and quality.
He noted that the ministry and the authority share a strategic partnership.
 

