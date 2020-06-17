KSRelief distributes food items in parts of Aden

ADEN: The King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Tuesday distributed food items weighing over 25 tons in parts of Yemen’s Aden governorate.

The aid was distributed among families displaced from Hodeidah governorate due to the recent torrential rains.

The food packages were distributed in cooperation with the Charity Coalition for Humanitarian Relief.

The aid comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts from the Kingdom, represented by KSRelief, to improve Yemenis’ living conditions.

Saudi Arabia is the largest donor to humanitarian efforts in Yemen.

The center has implemented 211 health projects in Yemen since 2018.

The projects provided assistance and relief to Yemenis in different governorates, especially areas hit by the impact of the ongoing conflict with the Houthis.

The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war. It plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

KSRelief’s initiatives in Yemen have cost more than $620 million.