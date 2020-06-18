You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: A Hierarchy of Turing Degrees

What We Are Reading Today: A Hierarchy of Turing Degrees

Short Url

https://arab.news/6ytjd

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A Hierarchy of Turing Degrees

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Edited by Rod Downey and Noam Grenberg

Computability theory is a branch of mathematical logic and computer science that has become increasingly relevant in recent years. The field has developed growing connections in diverse areas of mathematics, with applications in topology, group theory, and other subfields.

In A Hierarchy of Turing Degrees, Rod Downey and Noam Greenberg introduce a new hierarchy that allows them to classify the combinatorics of constructions from many areas of computability theory, including algorithmic randomness, Turing degrees, effectively closed sets, and effective structure theory.

This unifying hierarchy gives rise to new natural definability results for Turing degree classes, demonstrating how dynamic constructions become reflected in definability. Downey and Greenberg present numerous construction techniques involving high-level nonuniform arguments, and their self-contained work is appropriate for graduate students and researchers.

Blending traditional and modern research results in computability theory, A Hierarchy of Turing Degrees establishes novel directions in the field.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: France before 1789 by Jon Elster
books
What We Are Reading Today: Money Talks: Explaining How Money Really Works

What We Are Reading Today: France before 1789 by Jon Elster

Updated 17 June 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: France before 1789 by Jon Elster

Updated 17 June 2020
Arab News

France before 1789 traces the historical origins of France’s National Constituent Assembly of 1789, providing a vivid portrait of the ancient régime and its complex social system in the decades before the French Revolution. Jon Elster writes in the spirit of Alexis de Tocqueville, who described this tumultuous era with an eye toward individual and group psychology and the functioning of institutions. 

Whereas Tocqueville saw the old regime as a breeding ground for revolution, Elster, more specifically, identifies the rural and urban conflicts that fueled the constitution-making process from 1789 to 1791. He presents a new approach to history writing, one that supplements the historian’s craft with the tools and insights of modern social science. Elster draws on important French and Anglo-American scholarship as well as a treasure trove of historical evidence from the period, such as the Memoirs of Saint-Simon, the letters of Madame de Sévigné, the journals of the lawyer Barbier and the bookseller Hardy, the Remonstrances of Malesherbes, and La Bruyère’s maxims.

Masterfully written and unparalleled in scope, France before 1789 is the first volume of a trilogy that promises to transform our understanding of constitution making in the 18th century. Volume 2 will look at revolutionary America in the years leading up to the Constitutional Convention of 1787 while the third volume will examine all facets of the French and American assemblies, from how they elected their delegates and organized their proceedings to how they addressed issues of separation of powers and representation.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Money Talks: Explaining How Money Really Works
Lifestyle
‘The Butcher of Casablanca’ will keep you gripped until the end

Latest updates

SBF turns 31: A look back at Saudi Arabia’s bowling achievements
What We Are Reading Today: A Hierarchy of Turing Degrees
PM Modi says India can respond to China if provoked
Military tensions rise after N. Korea vows to send troops to border
Tactical produces Royal Ascot performance fit for a Queen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.