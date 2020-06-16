You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Money Talks: Explaining How Money Really Works

Updated 16 June 2020
Arab News

Edited by Nina Bandelj, Frederick F. Wherry and Viviana A. Zelizer

Updated 16 June 2020
Arab News

Edited by Nina Bandelj, Frederick F. Wherry and Viviana A. Zelizer

The world of money is being transformed as households and organizations face changing economies, and new currencies and payment systems like Bitcoin and Apple Pay gain ground.
What is money, and how do we make sense of it? Money Talks is the first book to offer a wide range of alternative and unexpected explanations of how social relations, emotions, moral concerns, and institutions shape how we create, mark, and use money. This collection brings together a stellar group of international experts from multiple disciplines—sociology, economics, history, law, anthropology, political science, and philosophy—to propose fresh explanations for money’s origins, uses, effects, and future.
Money Talks explores five key questions: How do social relationships, emotions, and morals shape how people account for and use their money? How do corporations infuse social meaning into their financing and investment practices? What are the historical, political, and social foundations of currencies?
When does money become contested, and are there things money shouldn’t buy? What is the impact of the new twenty-first-century currencies on our social relations?
At a time of growing concern over financial inequality, Money Talks overturns conventional views about money by revealing its profound social potential.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

‘The Butcher of Casablanca’ will keep you gripped until the end

“The Butcher of Casablanca” is by Abdelilah Hamdouchi. (Supplied)
Updated 15 June 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

'The Butcher of Casablanca' will keep you gripped until the end

Updated 15 June 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: As Casablanca sleeps into the early morning hours amid the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean, a criminal lurks in the shadows carrying with him two plastic bags that he tosses into a dumpster before dawn breaks. A madman is on the loose in the largest city of Morocco, and Detective Hanash is about to wake to the news in “The Butcher of Casablanca” by Abdelilah Hamdouchi.

In the second book of the Detective Hanash series, fear grips Casablanca’s residents as a killer who mutilates bodies and dumps them around the city runs amok. The perpetrator knows how the police force works, which means he knows how to evade them. But Detective Mohamed Bineesa, also known as Hanash or the “Snake,” has a sixth sense for solving crimes. Things may be changing, he may be getting older and Casablanca may be evolving politically, but the streets and neighborhoods are still his to protect.

Born in 1958, Hamdouchi has written numerous crime novels and is one of the most prolific crime fiction writers and screenwriters in the Arab world. Translated by Peter Daniel, Hamdouchi’s main character, Detective Hanash, comes to life as a less-than-perfect man but for his keen sense of investigating and catching criminals. Detective Hanash stands among an ever-changing landscape, one in which he has had to adapt.

No longer is it the “Years of Lead” when the police were known to torture information out of suspects, even if false. This is Morocco after the Arab Spring and the police have reformed. With the new era however, comes new crime.

Hamdouchi paints a vibrant landscape of not just Casablanca but of Detective Hanash and his family. They, like Hanash, are held hostage to his job. His higher-ups want results as the media runs rampant with declarations about the criminal, but the grunt work still must be done, amid a family who is hanging onto one another by a thread.

With a penchant for American serial killer movies, the criminal keeps Detective Hanash on the move as he navigates a world that is new to him, one that is violently heartless and cold. Serial killers are not common in Morocco and Detective Hanash wants to keep it that way in this fast-paced, contemporary crime adventure that keeps readers gripped until the end.

Topics: The Butcher of Casablanca Abdelilah Hamdouchi

