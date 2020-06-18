You are here

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish, Iranian military interventions in Iraq

Turkey launched an air and ground offensive against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq on June 17, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Turkish special forces and helicopters have been targeting Kurdish rebel hideouts in northern Iraq since Wednesday
  • Iraq summoned Iran's envoy in protest over its shelling of Kurdish areas on Tuesday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned Turkish and Iranian aggression in Iraq, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. 
The condemnation came after Turkish special forces and helicopters have been targeting Kurdish rebel hideouts in northern Iraq since Wednesday. Iran also shelled Kurdish areas on Tuesday.
The Kingdom considers the “aggression” to be a “rejected interference” in the matters of an Arab country and a flagrant violation of its sovereignty.
The ministry added that Turkish and Iranian military interventions in Iraq threaten regional safety and are in violation of international principles and covenants.
The Kingdom stands by Iraq and supports the measures taken by the country to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability, the foreign ministry added.
Baghdad demanded Ankara immediately halt its assault in northern Iraq and the foreign ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador on Thursday.
He was handed a "strongly-worded memorandum calling for a halt to such provocative actions".
"We stress that Turkey must stop its bombardment and withdraw its attacking forces from Iraqi territory," the ministry said in a statement.
"We affirm our categorical rejection of these violations."
Iraq on Thursday also summoned Iran's envoy Iraj Masjedi in protest over its shelling of Kurdish areas on Tuesday.
The country's foreign ministry statement urged Iran "respect Iraq's sovereignty and stops these types of actions".

Syrians file complaint in Germany over sex abuse in Assad's jails: NGO

Updated 18 June 2020
AFP

Syrians file complaint in Germany over sex abuse in Assad's jails: NGO

Updated 18 June 2020
AFP

Seven Syrians who suffered or witnessed rape and sexual abuse in detention centres under President Bashar al-Assad's regime have submitted a criminal complaint to prosecutors in Germany, an NGO supporting them said Thursday.
The four women and three men were all victims or witnesses of torture and sexual violence, including rape, "electrical shocks to the genitals... and forced abortion", said the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), a Berlin-based legal group.

