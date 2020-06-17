You are here

  • Home
  • UAE says it deplores interventions of Turkey and Iran in Iraq

UAE says it deplores interventions of Turkey and Iran in Iraq

In this file photo taken on October 21, 2011 a Turkish army helicopter hovers above the base of the Cukurca brigade in the Cukurca region of the Turkish province of Hakkari. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zx2zd

Updated 17 June 2020
Arab News

UAE says it deplores interventions of Turkey and Iran in Iraq

  • UAE denounces their violations against the state's sovereignty through aritrikes in northern Iraq
Updated 17 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has deplored the Turkish and Iranian military interventions in the brotherly state of Iraq, a statement from the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

It said it denounces their violations against the state's sovereignty through aritrikes in northern Iraq.

"UAE denounced the Turkish and Iranian military interventions in brotherly Iraq, through their bombing of areas in northern Iraq, which constituted a violation of the sovereignty of a sisterly Arab country and led to intimidation and the spread of terror among innocent civilians," a foreign ministry statement said.

The statement affirmed the country’s “unwavering principle in rejecting all interference in the affairs of Arab countries." 
Early on Wednesday, Turkey's Defence Ministry said its warplanes had struck Kurdish forces in northern Iraq's Haftanin region. It was the second strike against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq in the space of three days.

Topics: Iraq UAE Turkey Iran

Related

Middle-East
Turkey deploys troops against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

Israel’s Netanyahu mulls two-phase West Bank annexation, newspaper says

Updated 11 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Israel’s Netanyahu mulls two-phase West Bank annexation, newspaper says

  • Netanyahu is trying to confuse the international position which rejects annexation
Updated 11 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing a limited initial annexation in the occupied West Bank, hoping to quell international opposition to his pledge of wide territorial moves, an Israeli newspaper said on Wednesday. 

Netanyahu has said a US peace plan, which envisages Israel retaining its settlements in the West Bank, provides an “historic opportunity” to extend Israeli sovereignty to them and to the Jordan Valley area. 

Israel captured the West Bank, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in a 1967 war. Palestinians hope to establish a state in those areas and say the peace blueprint announced by President Donald Trump in January kills that prospect. 

Israel Hayom, a pro-Netanyahu daily widely seen as reflecting his views, said the right-wing leader was now looking at the possibility of annexation in two phases. 

It said Netanyahu, who has set July 1 for the start of a Cabinet debate on the issue, was considering annexing only small settlements in phase one and, after renewing calls to Palestinians for peace talks, then annexing the remaining ones. 

Netanyahu’s annexation pledges have raised stiff opposition from the Palestinians, Arab countries and European nations, and Israeli officials say Washington has yet to agree to the move. 

Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said potential phasing of annexation made no difference. “Netanyahu is trying to confuse the international position which rejects annexation and the world will not be fooled by such a proposition,” he said. 

The newspaper said Netanyahu does not anticipate a strong punitive response from Europe for annexation, despite vocal opposition, nor does he see it as substantially damaging Israel’s ties with the Arab world. 

Nonetheless, by limiting annexation initially, he hopes to signal that Israel is attentive to international criticism, Israel Hayom said. 

It attributed its report to sources that have held discussions with Netanyahu in the last few days, but did not identify them. Netanyahu’s office declined to comment. 

Most countries view Israeli settlements in occupied territory as illegal. Israel rejects this.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu west bank annexation

Related

Update
Middle-East
Netanyahu in court on corruption charges

Latest updates

SBF turns 31: A look back at Saudi Arabia’s bowling achievements
Israel’s Netanyahu mulls two-phase West Bank annexation, newspaper says
What We Are Reading Today: A Hierarchy of Turing Degrees
PM Modi says India can respond to China if provoked
Military tensions rise after N. Korea vows to send troops to border

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.