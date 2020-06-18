You are here

Fans get closer to celebrities with first Middle East shout-out platform

Halahi is the Middle East region’s first celebrity shout-out platform. (Supplied)
Halahi is the Middle East region’s first celebrity shout-out platform. (Supplied)
Fans get closer to celebrities with first Middle East shout-out platform

  • Halahi features celebrities from across the world, such as Egyptian comedian Bassem Yousef and Mexican singer Karol Sevilla
  • Fans can request a personalized video from the celebrity of their choice
DUBAI: Requesting shout-outs from celebrities has become easier, whether it’s for you or for a friend, thanks to a new platform.

Established in the UAE, Halahi is the Middle East region’s first celebrity shout-out platform featuring celebrities from across the world, such as Egyptian comedian Bassem Yousef, Indian actress Zareen Khan and Mexican singer Karol Sevilla. The platform has a mix of singers, actors, comedians, content creators and make-up artists, with more celebrities to come.

Fans can request a personalized video from the celebrity of their choice. Fees go from $0 for some, such as Dubai-based music artist Jeff Maximum — the minimum for the maximum, you could say —to $50 for Youssef and $300 for Khan.

All they have to do is select the recipient and the occasion, and include a message to the celebrity.

Halahi’s core team comprises its president, Saif Belhasa, CEO H.E Sara Al Madani, chief operating officer Ibrahim Naji and chief technology officer Mohamed Amine Belarbi.

Halahi is available through its website and as an app on Apple’s App Store and Google's Play Store.

Topics: Halahi celebrities

