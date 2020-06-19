You are here

  • Home
  • Kashmiri mothers ‘suffer most’ as families denied final rites

Kashmiri mothers ‘suffer most’ as families denied final rites

1 / 2
The encounter site in Pulwama where Hizbul Muzahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo was killed on May 6. The photo was taken on June 6. (Arab News photo)
2 / 2
Zeba, Riyaz Naikoo's 50-year-old-mother, could not see her son for the last time even though he was killed in the proximity of her house in Pulwama district, South Kashmir, June 5. (Arab News photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8g7vu

Updated 27 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Kashmiri mothers ‘suffer most’ as families denied final rites

  • Bodies of those killed in encounter with security forces are neither allowed burial in native villages nor handed over to families
  • “Denial of dead bodies to the family is the denial of their rights and the denial of dignity and justice to the dead and their families”
Updated 27 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Forty-year-old mother Habla cannot get over being denied permission to see her son one last time before he was buried.

It was June 2018 when she last saw her 25-year-old son Suhail Ahmad Wani alive, and she has always hoped to meet him again.

“It pains me so much. The incident left me so traumatized that sometimes I feel I should avenge his killing,” she told Arab News.

“It was a double injustice for me. First my son was forced to become a rebel because of police atrocities, and when he died a second injustice was done to him by denying him a dignified burial in his native place,” said Habla.

On June 10, Wani was killed in an encounter at Alialpora village, in the Shopian district of south Kashmir.

He had left his home two years ago to pick up arms and fight for the rights of Kashmiris.

“He was harassed and detained many times by local security forces. The constant harassment forced him to become a rebel. For him it became hell to survive as a normal human being,” his mother said.

Wani, along with three of his friends, was buried 130 km away in Sonamarg.

“We got to know the next day that our son was martyred. We finally managed to reach the graveyard where my son is buried, but we could only see the grave instead of his face,” she added.

According to protocols introduced by the local administration in Kashmir in early April, bodies of militants or anyone killed during encounters with security forces are neither handed to their families nor allowed a burial in their native village, a departure from previous practices.

Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, failed to respond to requests for comment.

Last month Kumar said the new measure is designed to prevent mass gatherings, including funerals, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new measures were put in place to ensure that lockdown guidelines were followed,” he said.

“If we allow for identification at encounter sites and permit burial in their native places, huge gatherings may spread the disease,” the police chief added.

He said: “As per several orders of the government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in view of the Disaster Management Act, we have to ensure strict lockdown even during burial. To avoid such situations we are doing burials in safer, isolated places. Being police chief of Kashmir, it is my legal duty to ensure the safety and security of people.”

But Habla questions why these measures are not enforced for funerals of policemen or security personnel.

“Denial of dead bodies to the family is the denial of their rights and the denial of dignity and justice to the dead and their families,” she said.

Some mothers cannot bear the pain of not seeing their son for the last time.

Shakeela suffered a heart attack 12 days after her son Adil Ahmad Wani was killed in an encounter in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir on May 6 this year.

Like Habla, she was also denied permission to see his body, which was buried in Sonamarg, 100 km away from his native Padgampora village in Pulwama district.

“On May 6, we all traveled to Sonamarg to see our son despite the restrictions. We managed to see him one last time but the denial of a decent burial in the village bothered Shakeela and the pain became so heavy that she suffered a heart attack 12 days later,” Manzoor Ahmad, Shakeela’s husband, told Arab News.

Zeba is the mother of Riyaz Naikoo, who was head of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. He was killed in a separate gunfight the same day and buried in the same graveyard as Adil. Zeba was also denied access to her dead son.

Zeba said: “Some people cajole us that parents whose sons get martyred and win a place in heaven. But do you know what parents go through, how much they suffer?”

“The killing of your son tears your heart apart. The pain is like being burnt alive,” she told Arab News. “In Kashmir mothers suffer the most.”

Deeba Ashraf, a Srinagar-based lawyer, said the government is using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to change protocols and suppress the voice of the people.

“The Indian government claims that only a small minority of the Kashmiri population was radicalized and that people in general are supporting the abrogation of the special constitutional autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, but the funeral procession of militants attracts a huge crowd that shows a different picture from what the government wants the world to see,” Ashraf told Arab News.

“The lockdown has been used as a tool by the government to blank out popular support for militants and rebels,” she said.

“It is a violation of basic human rights to deny people the bodies of their dear ones for burial,” she added.

 

Topics: kashmiris Kashmir India

Related

World
Indian forces kill militants in Kashmir mosque

Modi denies any Indian territory was lost in China clash

Updated 19 June 2020
AP

Modi denies any Indian territory was lost in China clash

  • Sonia Gandhi, the main opposition Congress party chief, questioned whether intelligence failures had allowed China to build up forces in the area
  • India and China accuse each other of instigating Monday’s fight in the Galwan Valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier
Updated 19 June 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s prime minister said Friday that the entire country is “hurt and angry” at the killing of 20 soldiers by Chinese forces in a disputed Himalayan border region, while denying assertions that any Indian territory had been lost.
Addressing a meeting of top opposition leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “the country today has such capability that no one can even dare look toward an inch of our land.”
Modi underscored that India wants peace and friendship, but upholding sovereignty is foremost.
Sonia Gandhi, the main opposition Congress party chief, had earlier questioned whether intelligence failures had allowed China to build up forces in the area and she called for tough government action in getting China to leave Indian territory.
“We are still in the dark about many crucial aspects of the crisis,” she said.
India and China accuse each other of instigating Monday’s fight in the Galwan Valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier. China has not said whether it suffered any casualties in what was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years.
Both countries said they were communicating through military and diplomatic channels and stressed the importance of their broader relationship. Experts say the two nations are unlikely to head to war, but easing tensions quickly will be difficult.
China on Friday maintained its position that India is to blame for the clash.
“The right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility lies entirely with the Indian side,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.
Both India and China have denied media reports that Indian soldiers were in Chinese custody.
During Monday’s clash soldiers brawled with clubs, rocks and their fists in the thin air at 4,270 meters (14,000 feet) above sea level, but no shots were fired, Indian officials have said. The soldiers carry firearms but are not allowed to use them under a previous agreement in the border dispute.
Indian security officials have said the fatalities were caused by severe injuries and exposure to subfreezing temperatures.
The clash escalated a standoff that began in early May, when Indian officials said Chinese soldiers crossed the border in three places, erecting tents and guard posts and ignoring warnings to leave. That triggered shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights between the opposing sides, much of it replayed on TV news programs and in social media.
The action has taken place along a remote stretch of the 3,380-kilometer (2,100-mile) Line of Actual Control — the border established following a war between India and China in 1962 that resulted in an uneasy truce.
The rules of engagement along the Line of Actual Control — which prohibit using live ammunition but also ban physical contact between soldiers — will have to be renegotiated, defense analyst Rahul Bedi said.
“There is a lot of pressure on the Indian side, the emotions are high among the public,” Bedi said.
“It remains to be seen whether India will sit down at the negotiating table with China and say it will like to change these agreements to make them a little more aggressive or offensive in nature,” he said.
In Friday’s meeting with Modi, Gandhi said the “entire country” would like assurances that China will move its forces back to the Line of Actual Control. Other opposition leaders echoed her call.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said there was no intelligence failure on the part of the army.
Modi maintained no Indian territory had been captured by China and praised the sacrifice of the soldiers killed, saying they “taught a lesson to those who had dared to look toward our motherland.”
“The nation will forever remember their valor and sacrifice,” he said.
The clash has fanned growing anti-Chinese sentiments in India, which were already high because of the coronavirus pandemic, which began in China late last year. India’s caseload has climbed to fourth-highest in the world.
An Indian business confederation called for a boycott of 500 Chinese goods, including toys and textiles, to express “strong criticism” of China’s action in Ladakh.
Taylor Fravel, director of the Security Studies Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said China was trying to put pressure on India, and he didn’t think Beijing wanted a violent clash between their armies.
From a strategic perspective, Fravel said, China should want to drive a wedge between India and the United States to prevent any kind of counter-balance coalition.
“The deaths and the clash on Monday night will probably very quickly and much more rapidly push India closer to the United States, which I think is probably not what China wants,” he said.
G. Parthasarthy, a retired Indian diplomat, said that both China and Pakistan — India’s archrival — were aiming at low-cost containment of India. “China has a hangup against India and its civilization. For us to expect China will be a friendly neighbor …. It will never be a friendly relationship.”
China claims about 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory in India’s northeast, while India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometers (15,000 square miles) of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau in the Himalayas, a contiguous part of the Ladakh region.
India unilaterally declared Ladakh a federal territory while separating it from disputed Kashmir in August 2019. China was among the countries to condemn the move, raising it at forums including the UN Security Council. India was elected to the council this week.

Topics: India China Ladakh Narendra Modi Sonia Gandhi

Related

World
China releases 10 Indian soldiers ahead of border talks
World
India, China in tense standoff at Himalayan frontier

Latest updates

Kashmiri mothers ‘suffer most’ as families denied final rites
Morocco records biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases
Modi denies any Indian territory was lost in China clash
Turkish basketballer’s father acquitted of terror charges
Iranian judge accused of corruption found dead in Romanian hotel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.