You are here

  • Home
  • Indian forces kill militants in Kashmir mosque

Indian forces kill militants in Kashmir mosque

Indian army soldiers stand in front of a mosque at the site of a gunbattle at Meej Pampore area of Pulwama district, south of Srinagar on June 19, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9wz3b

Updated 19 June 2020
AFP

Indian forces kill militants in Kashmir mosque

  • The new fatalities following gunbattles on Thursday and Friday take the death toll of alleged militants over 100 this year
  • Indian-administered Kashmir has been in turmoil since last August when New Delhi revoked its semi-autonomous status
Updated 19 June 2020
AFP

SRINAGAR, India: Indian forces have killed eight militants in restive Kashmir, including two who hid in a mosque, officials said Friday, as New Delhi escalates counter-insurgency efforts in the disputed territory.
The new fatalities following gunbattles on Thursday and Friday take the death toll of alleged militants over 100 this year, officials said.
Indian-administered Kashmir has been in turmoil since last August when New Delhi revoked its semi-autonomous status and imposed a communications blackout that has not been fully lifted.
One gunbattle at Neej, near the Muslim-majority region’s main city of Srinagar, led to the death of one militant and a night-long standoff with two others who hid inside a mosque, officials said.
Security forces used “tear smoke shells” on the mosque and later “neutralized” the two inside, Kashmir’s inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said in a Twitter statement.
There were no immediate independent accounts of the incident.
Security forces also killed five militants who hid in an underground shelter in an apple orchard in Shopian district, security officials said.
The shootouts have also sparked clashes between government forces and villagers who support the militants.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the two became independent and angrily split in 1947. Both claim the whole region which has been the cause of two wars between the neighbors.
Indian forces battling a decades old uprising that has cost tens of thousands of mainly civilian lives have stepped up counter-insurgency operations in the region during a recent coronavirus lockdown.
In recent weeks the two nuclear-armed neighbors have exchanged heavy artillery fire along the unofficial Kashmir border.

Topics: India Kashmir

Related

Special
World
PM Modi says India can respond to China if provoked

Cyprus allows entry to arrivals from Lebanon, Italy, Spain

Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Cyprus allows entry to arrivals from Lebanon, Italy, Spain

  • Flights will now be allowed from over 30 countries across two categories, up from 19 when a commercial passenger flight ban ended earlier this month
  • Cyprus’s two biggest tourist markets, the United Kingdom and Russia, have yet to be included
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
AFP

NICOSIA: Cyprus further eased its coronavirus entry restrictions Friday, adding hard-hit EU partners Italy and Spain, and nearby Lebanon, to a list of countries allowed entry, but holding back on its two biggest markets.
Flights will now be allowed from over 30 countries across two categories, up from 19 when a commercial passenger flight ban ended earlier this month.
According to the Health Ministry, 22 countries are now considered low-risk, including Greece, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, South Korea and Australia, while another 12, including France, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Lebanon and Israel, are in a higher-risk category.
From Saturday, only travelers arriving from countries in the second category will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test undertaken within 72 hours of travel, or on arrival if unavailable in the departure country.
That requirement had previously applied to arrivals from both lists.
But Cyprus’s two biggest tourist markets, the United Kingdom and Russia, have yet to be included in either category.
“It’s a dynamic list based on the (epidemiological) data registered for each country,” Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told a press conference Friday.
If novel coronavirus cases rise in a country in the first category, “it will be downgraded to category B, and vice versa.”
The categories are updated weekly.
Israel was recently relegated to the higher-risk category after it saw an increase in cases.
The health minister said there would also be random coronavirus checks on arrival.
“We’re expecting 1,500 travelers to arrive daily, so we will carry out around 300 random tests every day,” Ioannou said.
“This is to get a better understanding of the situation and to review our decisions concerning some countries, if necessary.”
Cyprus has reported 985 total coronavirus cases and 19 deaths, and is looking to restart its vital tourism sector.
Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos told state radio that he expected the number of flights to increase to around 500 per week in July.
But the government expects visitor numbers to be down by 70 percent this year due to the pandemic, after counting almost four million arrivals in 2019.
As part of a further easing of restrictions, Nicosia said it would reopen most crossings along the divided Mediterranean island’s cease-fire line to Cypriot citizens and residents on Sunday.
It said those crossing would have to provide proof they were free from COVID-19.

Topics: Cyprus Coronavirus COVID-19 Lebanon Italy Spain

Related

Business & Economy
Cyprus sets stage for tourism recovery as airports reopen
Middle-East
Egypt, UAE, France, Greece and Cyprus condemn Turkey's actions in Libya, Cyprus

Latest updates

Cyprus allows entry to arrivals from Lebanon, Italy, Spain
Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros
Iran urges social distancing as coronavirus cases top 200,000
More than half of Britons avoiding shops due to COVID-19 fears
Turkey ready for fast reconstruction in conflict-torn Libya, official says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.