Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge, located in Jeddah's Al-Faisaliyah district, is billed as a ‘must-see’ museum and houses an extraordinary range of exhibits.
Bringing pre-Islamic and Islamic history to life across 300 rooms in 12 buildings, the museum includes the house of Saudi Arabian heritage, the house of Islamic heritage, the house of international heritage and the public heritage exhibition. This photograph was taken by Radhwan Gamal as part of the Colors of Saudi competition.
ThePlace: Al-Tayebat International City of Science and Knowledge, the house of Islamic heritage
