Hotels, resorts reopen as Egypt resumes gradual return to normal life

The hotels have obtained the certificate after fulfilling new regulations set by the tourism ministry. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

  • The new regulations include mandatory regular disinfection as well as reduction of occupancy rates to 50 percent
  • The government earlier announced it will allow regular international flights at all Egyptian airports from July 1
DUBAI: Egypt’s tourism ministry said 266 hotels and resorts have reopened in the country after receiving the hygiene safety certificate, a new requirement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotels have obtained the certificate after fulfilling new regulations set by the ministry in accordance with the World Health Organization, local daily Ahram Online reported.

The new regulations include mandatory regular disinfection as well as reduction of occupancy rates to 50 percent.

The government earlier announced it will allow regular international flights at all Egyptian airports from July 1, while keeping tourism in the country partially restricted.

Foreign tourists will only be allowed entry to South Sinai, the Red Sea governorate and the Marsa South.

