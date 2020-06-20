You are here

Egypt finances SME sector from its $6.2 billion support initiative

Cars drive past the Egyptian Central Bank in downtown Cairo on November 3, 2016. Egypt floated the country's pound as part of a raft of reforms, after a dollar crunch and exorbitant black market trade threatened to grind some imports to a halt. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 June 2020
Arab News

  • The initiative was taken to help the coronavirus-affected businesses recover by offering loans at an eight percent decreasing interest rate
DUBAI: Egypt has included small and medium-sized enterprises to its $6.2 billion financing initiative to help support the industrial, agricultural and construction sectors, local daily Al-Ahram online reported.
The initiative was taken to help the coronavirus-affected businesses recover by offering loans at an eight percent decreasing interest rate, the Egyptian central bank said in a statement.
The bank also allocated on June 17 about $185 million for salary payments in the tourism sector, which was taken out of the $3.1 billion fund earmarked for the industry’s recovery efforts. It has earlier advised tourism-related entities not to cut their workforce if they wanted to benefit from the initiative.

Topics: Coronavirus

Iran’s currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
AP

  • US sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s currency has dropped to its lowest value ever at 190,000 rial for each dollar amid severe US sanctions against the country.
The Iranian currency has tumbled from a rate of 32,000 rials to $1 at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The rial unexpectedly rallied after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions over two years ago.
US sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.
Last week, Senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Iran’s oil revenues have plummeted to $8 billion from $100 billion in 2011.
Iran recently sent five tankers with at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products to Venezuela.
It was a way to bring money into its cash-starved Iran and put its own pressure on the US, which under Trump has pursued maximalist campaigns against both nations.

Topics: Iran economy

