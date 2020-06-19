You are here

UK PM Johnson says on racism: Focus on substance rather than symbols

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that people should focus less on symbols and more on the substance of racism. (File/AFP)
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that people should focus less on symbols and more on the substance of racism, adding that he saw no reason for any ban on the rugby song “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.”
The Rugby Football Union is reviewing the use of the song as it was believed to have been written in the 19th Century by a black slave.
“Frankly I think what people need to do is focus less on the symbols of discrimination ... all these issues that people are now raising to do with statues and songs and so on — I can see why they’re very emotive, I understand that,” Johnson told Sky.
“But what I want to focus on is the substance of the issue.”
Asked about the Swing Low, Sweet Chariot song, he said: “I certainly don’t think there should be any sort of prohibition on singing that.”
He added that he was curious about why so few people knew all of the words of the song.

KARACHI, Pakistan: Three consecutive explosions claimed by a little-known separatist group killed four people including two soldiers in Pakistan’s southern province of Sindh on Friday, officials said.
At least a dozen people were also injured.
Shadowy secessionist organization the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, which wants the province to break from the Pakistani federation, said it carried out the attacks.
One of the blasts was in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and the capital of Sindh, where a civilian died and eight others including a paramilitary soldier were injured.
That explosion was outside a center for distribution of government cash handouts, and police believe the target was a vehicle of the Sindh Rangers paramilitary force parked outside.
The second blast was reported in Ghotki district, 500 km north of Karachi, where two Rangers soldiers died along with a passerby, local police chief Furrukh Ali told Reuters.
The third blast took place in Sindh’s Larkana district, where no casualties were reported.
The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army has carried out low-intensity attacks in the past, including blowing up train tracks, but its separatist fight has been less violent than that of neighboring Balochistan province.
“Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army claims the responsibility of Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana attacks,” it tweeted, without giving more details.
The Rangers, a wing of the Pakistan Army, have been deployed around Pakistan and played a prominent role in crackdowns on militant and criminals in Karachi.
Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered an inquiry into Friday’s violence.

