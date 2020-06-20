You are here

  • Home
  • US embassy in Kabul battles coronavirus outbreak

US embassy in Kabul battles coronavirus outbreak

The US State Department says Saturday, June 20, 2020 that COVID-19 infections have been reported at its embassy in the Afghan capital and the staff who are affected include diplomats, contractors and locally employed staff. (File/AP/Ahmad Nazar)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2m883

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

US embassy in Kabul battles coronavirus outbreak

  • The infected staff are in isolation in the embassy while the remainder on the compound are being tested
  • Embassy staff were told they can expect tighter isolation orders
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: The US State Department says COVID-19 infections have been reported at its embassy in the Afghan capital and affected staff include diplomats, contractors and locals.
The State Department did not say how many were affected. An official at the embassy in Kabul, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said up to 20 people were infected, the majority of them Nepalese Gurkhas, who provide embassy security.
“The embassy is implementing all appropriate measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the State Department said in a statement late Friday.
The infected staff are in isolation in the embassy while the remainder on the compound are being tested, said the embassy official. That official added that embassy staff were told they can expect tighter isolation orders.
The State Department said a sanitization of the premises was being carried out to “prevent further outbreak.”
Afghanistan has 28,424 confirmed coronavirus cases. International aid organizations monitoring the pandemic’s spread in the country say the numbers are much higher because of a lack of testing capabilities as well as access to testing.
Observers also fear the highly contagious coronavirus has spread throughout the country with the return of nearly 300,000 Afghans from Iran, the hardest hit country in the region. Iran has recorded more than 200,000 cases and 9,392 deaths.
Few of the Afghans who returned from Iran were tested before they fanned out across the country to their homes.
Earlier this month, the International Rescue Committee warned Afghanistan was on the brink of a humanitarian disaster mostly because the government does not have the capacity to even test 80% of coronavirus cases.
A handful of NATO troops have also tested positive for the infection.

Topics: Kabul Afghanistan US US Embassy Coronavirus

Related

Update
Media
Journalist killed in Kabul bomb blast targeting TV workers

China to set up ‘security agency’ in Hong Kong

Updated 2 min 28 sec ago
AFP

China to set up ‘security agency’ in Hong Kong

  • Future security agency would be established by China’s central government
  • Agency will oversee a forthcoming new law aimed at cracking down on dissent in the city
Updated 2 min 28 sec ago
AFP
BEIJING: China will set up a “national security agency” in Hong Kong to oversee a forthcoming new law aimed at cracking down on dissent in the city, state media said on Saturday.
The new law also would override any existing Hong Kong laws that may conflict with it once it is implemented, Xinhua news agency said in a report detailing the draft legislation.
The report followed the conclusion of a meeting in Beijing of China’s top law-making committee that reviewed draft provisions aimed at snuffing out the pro-democracy movement that has rocked the semi-autonomous city.
The fast-tracking of the bill — which is bypassing Hong Kong’s legislature — raised international concern that it will end the financial hub’s limited freedoms and usher in a new era of Communist-style repression.
Xinhua gave no details on its make-up but opponents of Beijing’s control have repeatedly voiced fears that the final wording of the law will allow mainland security organs to openly establish a presence in Hong Kong
The future security agency would be established by China’s central government and would “supervise, guide, coordinate, and support” the maintenance of national security in the territory, Xinhua said.
Xinhua said the eventual law would criminalize “secession, subversion of state power, terrorism, and colluding with foreign and external forces to endanger national security.”
If Hong Kong laws clash with the provisions of the upcoming legislation, the power of interpretation lies with the Standing Committee of China’s rubber-stamp national legislature, Xinhua added.
Alvin Yeung, a Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker, said the details on what will constitute a crime are “highly vague, which is of course, extremely worrying.”
“More importantly, it is almost like Beijing’s hand is getting right in the center of the administrative and judicial reins of Hong Kong.”
Leung also expressed alarm at Xinhua’s mention of a separate security “council” to be headed by the territory’s chief executive whose duties would include choosing judges to handle security cases.
“What worries me more is if any judges, in the future, when they try the cases and in (rule) favor of the defendant, would those judges be removed? That could be possible,” he said.
China’s parliament endorsed the planned legislation last month, sending the draft to the Standing Committee.
The Group of Seven foreign ministers on Wednesday urged China to reconsider the proposed law, saying they had “grave concerns” it threatens Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms.
In response, senior Chinese foreign policy official Yang Jiechi said at a high-level meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hawaii that Beijing’s “determination” to introduce the law was “unwavering.”
Under a “One Country, Two Systems” agreement before Britain handed the territory back to China, Beijing agreed to let Hong Kong maintain certain liberties and autonomy until 2047 — including legislative and judicial independence and freedom of speech.
Hong Kong has been convulsed by a year of huge and often violent rallies that began with an eventually aborted criminal extradition bill but morphed into a popular call for democracy and police accountability.
Beijing says the national security law is needed to end the political unrest and restore stability.
Xinhua said the Standing Committee would “soon finalize” the legislation.

Latest updates

US embassy in Kabul battles coronavirus outbreak
China to set up ‘security agency’ in Hong Kong
France allows up to 5,000 fans to watch sport in stadiums
Twitter poll: European football restarts sans the crowd, is the thrill gone?
UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.