Journalist killed in Kabul bomb blast targeting TV workers

An Afghan security forces member inspects a bus carrying local TV station employees that hit a roadside bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP/Rahmat Gul)
AFP

  • Pictures shared on social media showed a white minibus with extensive damage to its front
  • It was the second such attack targeting employees of the channel in less than a year
AFP

KABUL: A roadside bomb killed a journalist and driver after struck a minivan carrying employees of a private Afghan television channel in Kabul on Saturday, killing a journalist and the driver, the network’s news director and officials said.
The pair died when the bus carrying 15 employees from Khurshid TV was struck, the channel’s news director Jawed Farhad told AFP.
The interior ministry also confirmed the attack, saying the minivan had been targeted.
“The target of the blast was the vehicle of Khurshid private TV,” a ministry statement said.
Pictures shared on social media showed a white minibus with extensive damage to its front.
It was the second such attack targeting employees of the channel in less than a year.
In August 2019, two passers-by were killed when a “sticky bomb” — a type of homemade explosive attached to vehicles with magnets — struck a similar Khurshid TV van.
No group claimed responsibility for that attack, which wounded three employees, and no one immediately claimed Saturday’s attack.
Afghanistan is one of the world’s deadliest places for journalists, who face many risks covering the country’s long conflict and who have sometimes been targeted for doing their job.
The latest attack comes during an overall drop in violence across much of Afghanistan since the Taliban offered a surprise three-day cease-fire on May 24.
While the truce ended on Tuesday night, violence has largely remained low, though Afghan security forces have suffered some attacks that authorities blamed on the Taliban.

Lebanese stand in solidarity with Minneapolis protesters through memes

Lebanese stand in solidarity with Minneapolis protesters through memes

  • The hashtag “#AmericaRevolts” was trending on the Lebanese twitter sphere, a nod to the trending “#LebanonRevolts” hashtag that dominated throughout the uprisings locally knows as the October Revolution
  • Several memes were shared where Lebanese protesters poked fun at their own government by drawing sarcastic comparisons to the US government
LONDON: Lebanese tweeps have taken to Twitter to show solidarity with US protesters who are entering their fifth day of protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

And they did it in typical Lebanese fashion – through memes.

The hashtag “#AmericaRevolts” was trending on the Lebanese twitter sphere, a nod to the trending “#LebanonRevolts” hashtag that dominated throughout the uprisings locally knows as the October Revolution.

Several memes were shared where Lebanese protesters poked fun at their own government by drawing sarcastic comparisons to the US government.

One meme showed a photoshopped US President Donald Trump sitting at Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s desk at his presidential palace in Baabda during an infamous interview where Aoun told citizens “If they don’t like it, they can leave,” with the caption reading the same.

Another meme showed Trump flashing off peace signs with the caption reading “I love you all, all means all” – a quip aimed at Aoun’s speech when he used the popular protest slogan that blanketed all politicians, “all of them means all of them.”

One other meme showed an image of the burning city of Minneapolis in the US, with the sarcastic caption: “The Lebanese embassies are funding the American revolution,” in a jibe at Hezbollah and its political allies alleging the Lebanese revolution was backed and funded by foreign embassies.

 

