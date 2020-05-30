Journalist killed in Kabul bomb blast targeting TV workers

Lebanese stand in solidarity with Minneapolis protesters through memes

LONDON: Lebanese tweeps have taken to Twitter to show solidarity with US protesters who are entering their fifth day of protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

And they did it in typical Lebanese fashion – through memes.

The hashtag “#AmericaRevolts” was trending on the Lebanese twitter sphere, a nod to the trending “#LebanonRevolts” hashtag that dominated throughout the uprisings locally knows as the October Revolution.

Several memes were shared where Lebanese protesters poked fun at their own government by drawing sarcastic comparisons to the US government.

One meme showed a photoshopped US President Donald Trump sitting at Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s desk at his presidential palace in Baabda during an infamous interview where Aoun told citizens “If they don’t like it, they can leave,” with the caption reading the same.

Trump: if they dont like it here, they can leave #أميركا_تنتفض pic.twitter.com/In2HfPgYeH — Bob (@bobharkous) May 29, 2020

Another meme showed Trump flashing off peace signs with the caption reading “I love you all, all means all” – a quip aimed at Aoun’s speech when he used the popular protest slogan that blanketed all politicians, “all of them means all of them.”

I love you all, all means all#اميركا_تنتفض pic.twitter.com/WUjJP6riiA — Sari Rasheed (@sarirasheed) May 28, 2020

One other meme showed an image of the burning city of Minneapolis in the US, with the sarcastic caption: “The Lebanese embassies are funding the American revolution,” in a jibe at Hezbollah and its political allies alleging the Lebanese revolution was backed and funded by foreign embassies.